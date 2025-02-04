Markarova: Actively working on meetings between teams of Zelenskyy, Trump

The Ukrainian Embassy in the United States is working on a number of meetings between the teams of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, said Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova.

In an interview with the Karpyak on Suspilne project, answering the question of whether they are also talking about a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, Markarova said: "We always prepare both meetings and calls. This takes a certain amount of time. There are many more contacts in Ukraine [in the team of the new US president] than in other countries."

She also added that the embassy has good contacts with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, who it worked with even before Trump was elected.