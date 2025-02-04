Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:23 04.02.2025

Markarova: Actively working on meetings between teams of Zelenskyy, Trump

1 min read
Markarova: Actively working on meetings between teams of Zelenskyy, Trump

The Ukrainian Embassy in the United States is working on a number of meetings between the teams of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, said Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova.

In an interview with the Karpyak on Suspilne project, answering the question of whether they are also talking about a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, Markarova said: "We always prepare both meetings and calls. This takes a certain amount of time. There are many more contacts in Ukraine [in the team of the new US president] than in other countries."

She also added that the embassy has good contacts with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, who it worked with even before Trump was elected.

Tags: #markarova #zelenskyy #trump

MORE ABOUT

16:52 12.05.2025
More than 110,000 Ukrainians receive state awards since start of full-scale invasion – Zelenskyy

More than 110,000 Ukrainians receive state awards since start of full-scale invasion – Zelenskyy

16:49 10.05.2025
Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

16:40 10.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

16:39 10.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

16:08 10.05.2025
Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

13:10 10.05.2025
In Kyiv, Zelenskyy and European leaders honor memory of fallen soldiers

In Kyiv, Zelenskyy and European leaders honor memory of fallen soldiers

20:45 09.05.2025
Macron expects 30-day ceasefire from Russia after talks with Trump, warns of firm response if this does not happen

Macron expects 30-day ceasefire from Russia after talks with Trump, warns of firm response if this does not happen

17:47 09.05.2025
Work of Coalition of the Willing will help strengthen entire existing security architecture of Europe - Zelenskyy to leaders of JEF member states

Work of Coalition of the Willing will help strengthen entire existing security architecture of Europe - Zelenskyy to leaders of JEF member states

17:12 09.05.2025
Zelenskyy to JEF leaders: When we achieve ceasefire, we’ll need monitoring

Zelenskyy to JEF leaders: When we achieve ceasefire, we’ll need monitoring

16:32 09.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Recently we’ve had very active and productive communication with USA on ceasefire

Zelenskyy: Recently we’ve had very active and productive communication with USA on ceasefire

HOT NEWS

Blockade of Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint starts

Sybiha: Russians completely ignoring the offer of full and durable ceasefire starting May 12

Zelenskyy invites Pope Leo XIV to visit Ukraine

EU to allocate extra EUR900 mln for Ukrainian armaments

Starmer: Necessary to expand AFU capabilities, strengthen them, peacekeeping mandate will depend on capabilities and needs

LATEST

Ukraine and EU sign memo on cooperation in defense industry

Italian MFA: Responsibility for peace lies with Putin

Blockade of Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint starts

Ukrainian Red Cross donates books on intl humanitarian law to over 150 libraries

Turkish FM: Russia and Ukraine should start talks ‘as soon as possible’

Odesa postpones opening of bids for electric buses for EUR13 mln financed by EIB to late June

European countries to begin preparing new sanctions at midnight if Russia doesn’t agree to 30-day truce by day end - German govt spokesman

Sybiha: Russians completely ignoring the offer of full and durable ceasefire starting May 12

Poroshenko calls for ending transit of Russian oil through Ukraine

Russia must say whether it wants peace by agreeing to unconditional 30-day ceasefire - Spanish MFA

AD
AD