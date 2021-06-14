Two Ukrainians die in road accident in Romania, two more in serious condition – MFA

As a result of a road accident in Romania on Monday morning, two Ukrainians died, two more are in serious condition, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) Oleh Nikolenko said.

"Early in the morning of June 14, on the Deva-Nadlac highway in Romania, there was a traffic accident involving Ukrainian citizens who were traveling by minibus from Ukraine to the Czech Republic. In total, there were 16 Ukrainians and one citizen of Moldova in the car. One Ukrainian died on the spot, another our citizen died in hospital from her injuries," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

According to Nikolenko, two citizens of Ukraine were hospitalized in serious condition, they are being provided with the necessary medical assistance. The condition of the rest of the passengers is satisfactory, there is no threat to their lives, he said.

"The driver is detained, he is giving testimony to the police. According to the preliminary version, the driver lost control, the minibus collided with a cargo vehicle that was moving in front," the spokesperson said.

Nikolenko said Ukrainian diplomats interact with Romanian law enforcement officers to clarify all the circumstances of the accident, keep in touch with doctors and provide the injured citizens with the necessary consular assistance.

"A round-the-clock hotline of the Ukrainian Embassy in Romania is open for relatives: +40 726 529 820, +40 21 230 36 60," he said.