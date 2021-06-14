Facts

17:06 14.06.2021

Two Ukrainians die in road accident in Romania, two more in serious condition – MFA

2 min read
Two Ukrainians die in road accident in Romania, two more in serious condition – MFA

 As a result of a road accident in Romania on Monday morning, two Ukrainians died, two more are in serious condition, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) Oleh Nikolenko said.

"Early in the morning of June 14, on the Deva-Nadlac highway in Romania, there was a traffic accident involving Ukrainian citizens who were traveling by minibus from Ukraine to the Czech Republic. In total, there were 16 Ukrainians and one citizen of Moldova in the car. One Ukrainian died on the spot, another our citizen died in hospital from her injuries," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

According to Nikolenko, two citizens of Ukraine were hospitalized in serious condition, they are being provided with the necessary medical assistance. The condition of the rest of the passengers is satisfactory, there is no threat to their lives, he said.

"The driver is detained, he is giving testimony to the police. According to the preliminary version, the driver lost control, the minibus collided with a cargo vehicle that was moving in front," the spokesperson said.

Nikolenko said Ukrainian diplomats interact with Romanian law enforcement officers to clarify all the circumstances of the accident, keep in touch with doctors and provide the injured citizens with the necessary consular assistance.

"A round-the-clock hotline of the Ukrainian Embassy in Romania is open for relatives: +40 726 529 820, +40 21 230 36 60," he said.

Tags: #road_accident
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:31 07.04.2020
Bus with Ukrainian evacuees crashes near Budapest, eight people hospitalized, two in grave condition

Bus with Ukrainian evacuees crashes near Budapest, eight people hospitalized, two in grave condition

09:44 13.02.2020
Eight citizens of Ukraine killed, one injured as result of car accident near Pskov in Russia – State Emergency Service

Eight citizens of Ukraine killed, one injured as result of car accident near Pskov in Russia – State Emergency Service

18:08 15.01.2020
Two brothers from Ukraine killed in car accident in Poland

Two brothers from Ukraine killed in car accident in Poland

15:28 25.09.2019
Ukrainian govt creates ad hoc group for investigating road accidents

Ukrainian govt creates ad hoc group for investigating road accidents

19:02 13.06.2019
Three Ukrainians killed, another one badly injured in road accident in Poland

Three Ukrainians killed, another one badly injured in road accident in Poland

14:59 20.07.2018
Poroshenko offers condolences to families of those killed in Zhytomyr region road accident

Poroshenko offers condolences to families of those killed in Zhytomyr region road accident

13:17 20.07.2018
All victims of road accident in Mykolaiv region are Belarus citizens

All victims of road accident in Mykolaiv region are Belarus citizens

11:17 15.05.2018
Children injured in road accident in Belarus cannot be transported to Ukraine – consul

Children injured in road accident in Belarus cannot be transported to Ukraine – consul

10:17 19.10.2017
Two of Kharkiv road accident victims in intensive care, five dead

Two of Kharkiv road accident victims in intensive care, five dead

09:54 20.08.2013
Nine killed, one injured in road accident in Khmelnitsky region

Nine killed, one injured in road accident in Khmelnitsky region

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NATO summit: decision on Ukraine's future membership in Alliance is in force, Kyiv must promote reforms

Zelensky in talk with Johnson ahead of NATO summit: It's time for our partners, allies to support Ukraine with specific actions

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Linde to visit Ukraine on June 13-15

Zelensky signs decree on creation of Center for Contemporary Art of Ivan Marchuk

Kuleba: No attempts to agree on agenda for Zelensky-Putin meeting, but meeting's place not discussed yet

LATEST

Full course of COVID-19 vaccination with Russian vaccine Sputnik V not sufficient for entering Ukraine – ministry

NATO summit: decision on Ukraine's future membership in Alliance is in force, Kyiv must promote reforms

Tourism Agency plans to launch poll of foreign tourists at border in Aug-Sept – Oleskiv

Zelensky in talk with Johnson ahead of NATO summit: It's time for our partners, allies to support Ukraine with specific actions

Law on tourism must be adopted by year end - Tourism Agency head

It will be difficult to form high-quality educational program on tourism without help of intl universities - Tourism Development Agency head Oleskiv

Berkovsky: I see no legal grounds for canceling UCF Supervisory Board's decisions

UCF Executive Director does not see crisis in work of Fund

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Linde to visit Ukraine on June 13-15

Zelensky signs decree on creation of Center for Contemporary Art of Ivan Marchuk

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD