09:44 13.02.2020

Eight citizens of Ukraine killed, one injured as result of car accident near Pskov in Russia – State Emergency Service

Eight citizens of Ukraine killed, one injured as result of car accident near Pskov in Russia – State Emergency Service

Eight citizens of Ukraine were killed and one was injured in an accident involved a van with the Ukrainian registration on the road in Pskov region of Russia, a press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

"Late on February 13, at about 00.30 a Mercedes Sprinter collided with a Volvo truck and as a result eight people were killed and one Ukrainian was injured," reads a report on the service's website on Thursday morning.

According to the report, the case is under control of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine.

