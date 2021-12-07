Facts

09:34 07.12.2021

Truck collided with shuttle bus, 12 people killed in Chernihiv region – emergency service

2 min read
In the village of Brusyliv, Chernihiv region, a truck collided with a shuttle bus, as a result of which 12 people were previously killed and seven people injured, the press service of the State Emergency Service said.

"On December 7, at about 07.55, near the village of Brusyliv, Chernihiv region, on the H-27 Chernihiv-Hremyach road, a truck collided with the Chernihiv-Sosnytsia shuttle bus," the service said.

As a result of the road accident, ten people were previously killed and seven people were injured.

Later, the press service of the department on the Telegram channel updated information about the victims.

"As of 09.30, as a result of the road accident, some 11 people were previously killed and eight people were injured," the service said.

In turn, Chernihiv Regional State Administration said on the website that one of the victims of the accident died in hospital.

"A shuttle bus with passengers, following from Chernihiv in the direction of Sosnytsia, collided with a truck. As a result of an accident, 11 people died on the spot, one more died in the hospital. Seven were injured. The police, rescuers, and doctors are working at the scene," the local authorities said.

It is noted that an operational headquarters has been created in Chernihiv Regional State Administration, which works with relatives and victims in Chernihiv City Hospital No.2 and at the morgue.

The regional police said that an investigative and operational group and a forensic laboratory are working at the scene of the accident. The reasons and circumstances of the accident are established.

Tags: #road_accident #chernihiv_region
