13:35 07.09.2021

Seven Ukrainians injured in road accident in Poland

Seven Ukrainians were injured in a road accident involving a minibus in which eight people traveled from Ukraine to Poland.

According to the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland, the accident occurred on Tuesday near Lublin (Poland).

"All the victims were promptly accommodated in four hospitals in Lublin. The state of the victims is of moderate severity," the embassy's said on its Twitter account.

A consul is at the hospital to provide consular assistance to the victims. Contacts with relatives are being restored.

The embassy posted on Twitter the hotline in Lublin, the contact numbers of the embassy and the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

