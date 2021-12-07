Facts

11:41 07.12.2021

Number of people killed in road accidents in Chernihiv region reaches 13 – emergency service

Number of people killed in road accidents in Chernihiv region reaches 13 – emergency service

The number of deaths as a result of a collision of a truck with a shuttle bus in the village of Brusyliv, Chernihiv region, increased to 13 people, six more were injured, the press service of the State Emergency Service said.

"As a result of an accident near the village of Brusyliv, Chernihiv region, on the road N-27 Chernihiv-Hremyach, some 13 people were previously killed and six people were injured," the service said on Facebook.

It is noted that the information is being updated.

Some 30 people and 13 units were involved in eliminating the consequences of an accident from the State Emergency Service.

Tags: #road_accident #chernihiv_region
