11:31 07.04.2020

Bus with Ukrainian evacuees crashes near Budapest, eight people hospitalized, two in grave condition

Bus with Ukrainian evacuees crashes near Budapest, eight people hospitalized, two in grave condition

Eight persons have been injured and have been hospitalized following a road accident occurred in Hungary 75 kilometers of M3 international highway involving a bus with Ukrainian evacuees, who were on their way to homeland, Deputy Head of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration Ihor Shynkariuk reported.

"Near Budapest city, a car accident involving a bus, which carried citizens of Ukraine to the evacuation point at Tysa checkpoint, occurred. According to operational data, there were eight people in the vehicle. Two citizens are in grave condition, six – in satisfactory. All persons are in the hospital. The protocol is performed by our representatives of the diplomatic corps," Shynkariuk wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

