Ukrainian govt creates ad hoc group for investigating road accidents

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has created an ad hoc group for investigating road accidents, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said.

"We have responded to the president's call to take measures to improve road safety... and an ad hoc group that will investigate the accidents, where many people died, to understand how it happened, why the system did not work," the prime minister said at a press briefing after a government meeting in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"Either this is a problem with licensing, or it is a problem with the use of improperly equipped vehicles, or a problem with road lighting. We want to understand what exactly the problem in this case was," he said.

In addition, Honcharuk instructed Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krykliy to submit a plan of measures by the end of the week that the government could approve to reduce the risks of further accidents.