Facts

14:50 14.06.2021

Zelensky in talk with Johnson ahead of NATO summit: It's time for our partners, allies to support Ukraine with specific actions

2 min read
Zelensky in talk with Johnson ahead of NATO summit: It's time for our partners, allies to support Ukraine with specific actions

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson, during which he stressed the importance of a clear perspective of NATO membership for Ukraine.

During the telephone conversation, Zelensky stressed the importance of a clear prospect of membership in the Alliance for Ukraine, which is moving towards reforms in the face of complex security challenges, the President's Office said.

"We have done everything necessary to obtain a Membership Action Plan. It is time for our partners and allies in the Alliance to support Ukraine with concrete actions and decisions," the President said.

The President also noted the important role of the British presidency in the G7 and thanked for the clear signals in support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine enshrined in the final communiqué of the G7 summit.

Zelensky also told Boris Johnson about the security situation in the east and near the borders of Ukraine. He stressed that the complete withdrawal of Russian troops has not taken place, and the level of military threat to our state remains high.

"In addition, Zelensky raised the issue of counteracting the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project, which is a security challenge for Ukraine, and stressed that its commissioning is unacceptable.

The President stressed the importance of further cooperation with the United Kingdom in the field of developing Ukraine's defense capabilities and strengthening the Ukrainian fleet.

Zelensky confirmed the invitation to Boris Johnson to visit Ukraine to participate in the inaugural summit of the Crimean Platform in Kyiv and the events on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

Tags: #zelensky #johnson
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:51 14.06.2021
"Very strong game" - Zelensky about Ukraine-Netherlands match

"Very strong game" - Zelensky about Ukraine-Netherlands match

16:38 12.06.2021
Zelensky to participate in 'Ukraine 30. Economy without oligarchs' forum on Tuesday

Zelensky to participate in 'Ukraine 30. Economy without oligarchs' forum on Tuesday

15:31 12.06.2021
Kuleba: No attempts to agree on agenda for Zelensky-Putin meeting, but meeting's place not discussed yet

Kuleba: No attempts to agree on agenda for Zelensky-Putin meeting, but meeting's place not discussed yet

11:32 12.06.2021
Zelensky, Biden may meet at end of July – Kuleba

Zelensky, Biden may meet at end of July – Kuleba

10:19 09.06.2021
Zelensky, Trudeau agree on positions in probe into crash of PS752 flight

Zelensky, Trudeau agree on positions in probe into crash of PS752 flight

18:22 08.06.2021
Zelensky suggests creating 1,551 new parks - one in each merged territorial community

Zelensky suggests creating 1,551 new parks - one in each merged territorial community

14:13 08.06.2021
Kyiv explains amended report on Zelensky-Biden call with wording clarification by U.S

Kyiv explains amended report on Zelensky-Biden call with wording clarification by U.S

10:08 08.06.2021
Zelensky looking forward to meeting Biden in Washington in July – Twitter

Zelensky looking forward to meeting Biden in Washington in July – Twitter

18:02 07.06.2021
Zelensky, Biden to hold phone conversation on Monday evening

Zelensky, Biden to hold phone conversation on Monday evening

10:59 07.06.2021
Ukraine unpleasantly surprised by decision of U.S. administration on Nord Stream 2 – Zelensky

Ukraine unpleasantly surprised by decision of U.S. administration on Nord Stream 2 – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NATO summit: decision on Ukraine's future membership in Alliance is in force, Kyiv must promote reforms

Two Ukrainians die in road accident in Romania, two more in serious condition – MFA

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Linde to visit Ukraine on June 13-15

Zelensky signs decree on creation of Center for Contemporary Art of Ivan Marchuk

Kuleba: No attempts to agree on agenda for Zelensky-Putin meeting, but meeting's place not discussed yet

LATEST

Full course of COVID-19 vaccination with Russian vaccine Sputnik V not sufficient for entering Ukraine – ministry

NATO summit: decision on Ukraine's future membership in Alliance is in force, Kyiv must promote reforms

Two Ukrainians die in road accident in Romania, two more in serious condition – MFA

Tourism Agency plans to launch poll of foreign tourists at border in Aug-Sept – Oleskiv

Law on tourism must be adopted by year end - Tourism Agency head

It will be difficult to form high-quality educational program on tourism without help of intl universities - Tourism Development Agency head Oleskiv

Berkovsky: I see no legal grounds for canceling UCF Supervisory Board's decisions

UCF Executive Director does not see crisis in work of Fund

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Linde to visit Ukraine on June 13-15

Zelensky signs decree on creation of Center for Contemporary Art of Ivan Marchuk

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD