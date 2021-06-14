Zelensky in talk with Johnson ahead of NATO summit: It's time for our partners, allies to support Ukraine with specific actions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson, during which he stressed the importance of a clear perspective of NATO membership for Ukraine.

During the telephone conversation, Zelensky stressed the importance of a clear prospect of membership in the Alliance for Ukraine, which is moving towards reforms in the face of complex security challenges, the President's Office said.

"We have done everything necessary to obtain a Membership Action Plan. It is time for our partners and allies in the Alliance to support Ukraine with concrete actions and decisions," the President said.

The President also noted the important role of the British presidency in the G7 and thanked for the clear signals in support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine enshrined in the final communiqué of the G7 summit.

Zelensky also told Boris Johnson about the security situation in the east and near the borders of Ukraine. He stressed that the complete withdrawal of Russian troops has not taken place, and the level of military threat to our state remains high.

"In addition, Zelensky raised the issue of counteracting the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project, which is a security challenge for Ukraine, and stressed that its commissioning is unacceptable.

The President stressed the importance of further cooperation with the United Kingdom in the field of developing Ukraine's defense capabilities and strengthening the Ukrainian fleet.

Zelensky confirmed the invitation to Boris Johnson to visit Ukraine to participate in the inaugural summit of the Crimean Platform in Kyiv and the events on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.