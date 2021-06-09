Facts

17:13 09.06.2021

Ukraine, Turkey agree to resume friendly visits of ships

2 min read
Ukraine, Turkey agree to resume friendly visits of ships

Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Serhiy Deineko met with Commandant of the Turkish Coast Guard Ahmet Kendir, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine said.

During the meeting, the sides discussed topical issues of threats and challenges to the safety of navigation in the Black Sea region, the situation on the maritime borders of the countries, as well as further prospects for the development of cooperation between the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and the Coast Guard of the Republic of Turkey.

"After analyzing the state of cooperation between the Maritime Guard of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and the Coast Guard of the Turkish Republic, the sides agreed to serve in a coordinated manner in their sea areas of the Black Sea, conduct joint exercises on search and rescue operations and restore friendly visits by ships. Separately, the implementation of the exchange of information and the creation of a coordination group to solve problematic issues arising in the Black Sea, with the aim of qualified monitoring of the situation and rapid response to its changes, was noted," the ministry said.

Deineko believes that Ukraine and Turkey will further develop cooperation and strengthen partnerships.

"Improving interaction plays an important role in countering modern threats and challenges to border security in the maritime sector. Today's meeting is a continuation of the traditionally constructive cooperation of our departments and countries in general," he said.

Kendir, in turn, said Turkey and Ukraine are not only countries that border across the Black Sea, but also countries that have a history of developing relations.

"Our cooperation makes an important contribution to the stability of the region. Relations between our countries are deepening thanks to the cooperation of our presidents. I believe that our relations between services will also only deepen," he said.

"The Turkish Coast Guard attaches great importance to relations with the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. I believe that it will be useful for countries and services if we continue our cooperation on various international platforms," Kendir said.

Tags: #turkey #ships
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:22 26.04.2021
Turkey's support is strong signal for Ukraine – MP Umerov

Turkey's support is strong signal for Ukraine – MP Umerov

15:01 22.04.2021
Kyiv to consider possibility of increasing regular, charter flights between Ukraine, Turkey – PM

Kyiv to consider possibility of increasing regular, charter flights between Ukraine, Turkey – PM

11:10 15.04.2021
Ankara remains neutral on issue of relations between Moscow, Kyiv – Cavusoglu

Ankara remains neutral on issue of relations between Moscow, Kyiv – Cavusoglu

10:12 12.04.2021
Zelensky: Kyiv, Ankara have common vision on security issues in Black Sea region

Zelensky: Kyiv, Ankara have common vision on security issues in Black Sea region

15:28 10.04.2021
Zelensky arrives in Turkey on working visit

Zelensky arrives in Turkey on working visit

17:00 09.04.2021
Zelensky to pay working visit to Turkey on April 10 – president's press service

Zelensky to pay working visit to Turkey on April 10 – president's press service

09:49 09.04.2021
Joint Ukrainian-Turkish bus production planned to be created in Kharkiv – city council secretary

Joint Ukrainian-Turkish bus production planned to be created in Kharkiv – city council secretary

18:26 18.02.2021
Ukraine should develop relations with India and Turkey - experts

Ukraine should develop relations with India and Turkey - experts

15:58 08.02.2021
Ukravtodor, Turkey's Dogus sign contract for building new bridge in Kremenchuk for UAH 11.3 bln

Ukravtodor, Turkey's Dogus sign contract for building new bridge in Kremenchuk for UAH 11.3 bln

13:54 18.01.2021
Rescuers find bodies of three crewmembers from Arvin bulker that sank off Turkey's coast - Ukrainian MFA

Rescuers find bodies of three crewmembers from Arvin bulker that sank off Turkey's coast - Ukrainian MFA

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Health Ministry suggests extending, relaxing quarantine for whole summer

All Ukrainian regions transferred to 'green' quarantine zone

Russia's withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty expected, it has been breaking it since 2008 – Ukrainian MFA's comment

Zelensky suggests creating 1,551 new parks - one in each merged territorial community

NABU responsible for bringing six ministers, their deputies, 11 heads of central executive bodies, 65 judges to criminal responsibility – Sytnyk

LATEST

Over third of Ukrainians consider Zelensky's de-oligarchization initiative populism – poll

Ukraine has all tools to move towards NATO membership - Blinken

General Court of EU annuls decision of Council of EU made in 2019 on freezing funds of Yanukovych, his son

Health Ministry suggests extending, relaxing quarantine for whole summer

G7 ambassadors call for legislative, constitutional changes for inevitability of decentralization reform in Ukraine

All Ukrainian regions transferred to 'green' quarantine zone

Zelensky, Trudeau agree on positions in probe into crash of PS752 flight

Man, who threw grenade near supermarket in Kharkiv, detained

Russia's withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty expected, it has been breaking it since 2008 – Ukrainian MFA's comment

Zelensky suggests creating 1,551 new parks - one in each merged territorial community

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD