Ukraine, Turkey agree to resume friendly visits of ships

Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Serhiy Deineko met with Commandant of the Turkish Coast Guard Ahmet Kendir, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine said.

During the meeting, the sides discussed topical issues of threats and challenges to the safety of navigation in the Black Sea region, the situation on the maritime borders of the countries, as well as further prospects for the development of cooperation between the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and the Coast Guard of the Republic of Turkey.

"After analyzing the state of cooperation between the Maritime Guard of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and the Coast Guard of the Turkish Republic, the sides agreed to serve in a coordinated manner in their sea areas of the Black Sea, conduct joint exercises on search and rescue operations and restore friendly visits by ships. Separately, the implementation of the exchange of information and the creation of a coordination group to solve problematic issues arising in the Black Sea, with the aim of qualified monitoring of the situation and rapid response to its changes, was noted," the ministry said.

Deineko believes that Ukraine and Turkey will further develop cooperation and strengthen partnerships.

"Improving interaction plays an important role in countering modern threats and challenges to border security in the maritime sector. Today's meeting is a continuation of the traditionally constructive cooperation of our departments and countries in general," he said.

Kendir, in turn, said Turkey and Ukraine are not only countries that border across the Black Sea, but also countries that have a history of developing relations.

"Our cooperation makes an important contribution to the stability of the region. Relations between our countries are deepening thanks to the cooperation of our presidents. I believe that our relations between services will also only deepen," he said.

"The Turkish Coast Guard attaches great importance to relations with the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. I believe that it will be useful for countries and services if we continue our cooperation on various international platforms," Kendir said.