SBU conducting searches at Shariy party's founders

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted searches at the founders of the Shariy party public organization, who were involved in the distribution of campaign materials in the capital region aimed at changing the borders of the territory or the state border of Ukraine.

"Searches were carried out at the addresses of the actual residence of the two defendants in the case: in the capital and in Buchansky district of Kyiv region," the SBU press center reported.

During the procedural actions, law enforcement officers seized computer equipment, mobile terminals that were used in illegal activities, a seal and bank cards.

In addition, searches were carried out in a printing house in Vinnytsia, where representatives of a public organization printed products of an anti-constitutional nature.

Within the framework of criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine) and Part 3 of Article 358 (forgery of documents, seals, stamps and forms, sale or use of forged documents, seals, stamps) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, investigative actions continue.