Ukraine expects NATO to clarify MAP for Ukraine this Dec – Stefanishyna

Ukraine expects NATO to clarify the NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP) this December, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna has said.

"Of course, we know [and this was confirmed by Mircea Geoana] that there will be a statement on the open door policy for Ukraine and Georgia. But it is more important for us that the countries demonstrate their strategic patience, the strategic commitment of allies. And we certainly hope to see NATO leaders instruct their foreign ministers to take a step forward in clarity about the MAP for Ukraine already in December at a NATO ministerial meeting," Stefanishyna said at the Democracy in Action: Zero Corruption Conference on Monday.

The Deputy Prime Minister pointed out that so far Ukraine does not see prospects for this positive formulation, but added that many allies are fighting for clarity for Ukraine regarding NATO membership.

"This is only the beginning of the path we are on. And even more importantly, Ukrainians and the Ukrainian leadership will not back down in their rhetoric. We really need answers, and we really need to see the summit where Ukraine will finally get the MAP," Stefanishyna said.