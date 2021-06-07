Zelensky, Biden to hold phone conversation on Monday evening

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a telephone conversation on Monday, June 7, adviser to the President's Office head Mykhailo Podoliak has said.

"Today there will be a telephone conversation between the two presidents – Ukraine and the United States. The purpose of the conversation is obvious – exchange of views on topical issues of global security, as well as clarification of partner positions on the situation in Ukrainian Donbas," Podoliak said in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine.