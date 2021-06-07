Facts

18:02 07.06.2021

Zelensky, Biden to hold phone conversation on Monday evening

1 min read
Zelensky, Biden to hold phone conversation on Monday evening

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a telephone conversation on Monday, June 7, adviser to the President's Office head Mykhailo Podoliak has said.

"Today there will be a telephone conversation between the two presidents – Ukraine and the United States. The purpose of the conversation is obvious – exchange of views on topical issues of global security, as well as clarification of partner positions on the situation in Ukrainian Donbas," Podoliak said in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine.

Tags: #biden #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:59 07.06.2021
Ukraine unpleasantly surprised by decision of U.S. administration on Nord Stream 2 – Zelensky

Ukraine unpleasantly surprised by decision of U.S. administration on Nord Stream 2 – Zelensky

10:11 07.06.2021
Zelensky says he discussed strengthening security in Black, Azov Seas with U.S. Secretary of State, senators

Zelensky says he discussed strengthening security in Black, Azov Seas with U.S. Secretary of State, senators

16:39 04.06.2021
Bill on de-oligarchization being drafted to eliminate Zelensky's rivals in next presidential election – political expert

Bill on de-oligarchization being drafted to eliminate Zelensky's rivals in next presidential election – political expert

16:34 04.06.2021
Zelensky proposes to oblige public civil servants to file declaration of contacts with oligarchs – bill

Zelensky proposes to oblige public civil servants to file declaration of contacts with oligarchs – bill

16:01 04.06.2021
Zelensky announces bills to optimize local budget receipts

Zelensky announces bills to optimize local budget receipts

15:04 03.06.2021
About 1,000 objects within Big Construction must be completed by 2022 end – Zelensky

About 1,000 objects within Big Construction must be completed by 2022 end – Zelensky

19:09 02.06.2021
Zelensky, U.S. Senators discuss situation in Donbas

Zelensky, U.S. Senators discuss situation in Donbas

13:02 01.06.2021
After launch of Nord Stream 2, Russia to disconnect Ukraine completely from transit to EU – Zelensky

After launch of Nord Stream 2, Russia to disconnect Ukraine completely from transit to EU – Zelensky

11:23 01.06.2021
Ukraine may have 'plan B' for security before joining NATO - Zelensky

Ukraine may have 'plan B' for security before joining NATO - Zelensky

09:55 01.06.2021
Zelensky proposes new format of negotiations, which would include Donbas, Crimea, Nord Stream 2

Zelensky proposes new format of negotiations, which would include Donbas, Crimea, Nord Stream 2

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Prytula remains in politics, but leaves Holos party

Berlin expects extension of agreement on Russian gas transit via Ukraine

Ukraine unpleasantly surprised by decision of U.S. administration on Nord Stream 2 – Zelensky

Zelensky says he discussed strengthening security in Black, Azov Seas with U.S. Secretary of State, senators

Germany, France should bear responsibility for Russia's occupation of parts of Georgia, Ukraine – Danilov

LATEST

President's Office proposes to involve journalists, social activists in discussion of Nord Stream 2

Prytula remains in politics, but leaves Holos party

UIA suspends resumption of flights to Poland

Berlin expects extension of agreement on Russian gas transit via Ukraine

Kyivstar announces admission of students for internships, employs 50% of STARt Yourself alumni

Zelensky signs law banning free distribution of plastic bags

Court in the Netherlands starts considering case on downed MH17 on the merits

SBU stops attempt to import chemicals produced at Russian plant sanctioned by NSDC into Ukraine

PGO prevents illegal transfer of large lithium ore deposit in Ukraine

Kolomoisky, Poroshenko could enter register of oligarchs – justice minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD