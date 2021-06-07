Facts

16:10 07.06.2021

UIA suspends resumption of flights to Poland

1 min read
UIA suspends resumption of flights to Poland

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA, Kyiv) has suspended the resumption of flights between Ukraine and Poland (Kyiv-Warsaw-Kyiv), which was planned for June 18.

According to the company's website, the reason for this decision was the situation that arose in connection with the need to fly around the territory of Belarus and the subsequent redistribution of passenger traffic observed by the airline in this direction.

"UIA will carefully analyze the market for both point to point passengers traveling to/from Poland and passengers traveling with a transfer in Poland or Ukraine. In the event of a recovery in demand for the UIA network, the flights will be resumed," the report says.

Currently, flights from Kyiv to Warsaw are also operated by Wizz Air, Ryanair and LOT.

Tags: #poland #uia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:29 02.06.2021
Two-day talks with Iran on UIA plane shot down near Tehran kick off in Ukraine

Two-day talks with Iran on UIA plane shot down near Tehran kick off in Ukraine

19:05 24.05.2021
UIA considers issue of flights over Belarus political, to focus on govt decision, aviation authorities

UIA considers issue of flights over Belarus political, to focus on govt decision, aviation authorities

12:57 24.05.2021
UIA launches flights from Kyiv to Ras al-Khaimah from June 25

UIA launches flights from Kyiv to Ras al-Khaimah from June 25

10:57 21.05.2021
Downing of UIA plane in Iran is terrorist attack – Canadian court ruling

Downing of UIA plane in Iran is terrorist attack – Canadian court ruling

13:49 19.05.2021
Poland to vaccinate workers from Ukraine at border

Poland to vaccinate workers from Ukraine at border

12:50 19.05.2021
UIA once again cancels flights to Tel Aviv for May 19-22

UIA once again cancels flights to Tel Aviv for May 19-22

15:12 11.05.2021
UIA launches flights to Ras al-Khaimah in June

UIA launches flights to Ras al-Khaimah in June

17:16 03.05.2021
Poland supports Ukrainian people, Ukraine's NATO aspirations – Zelensky

Poland supports Ukrainian people, Ukraine's NATO aspirations – Zelensky

15:52 29.04.2021
Shmyhal, Polish Dpty PM Gowin discuss regional security, vaccination against COVID-19, development of border infrastructure

Shmyhal, Polish Dpty PM Gowin discuss regional security, vaccination against COVID-19, development of border infrastructure

12:46 27.04.2021
Zelensky going to Poland on May 3, Duda to pay return visit to Ukraine on Independence Day – Warsaw's official

Zelensky going to Poland on May 3, Duda to pay return visit to Ukraine on Independence Day – Warsaw's official

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Biden to hold phone conversation on Monday evening

Prytula remains in politics, but leaves Holos party

Berlin expects extension of agreement on Russian gas transit via Ukraine

Ukraine unpleasantly surprised by decision of U.S. administration on Nord Stream 2 – Zelensky

Zelensky says he discussed strengthening security in Black, Azov Seas with U.S. Secretary of State, senators

LATEST

President's Office proposes to involve journalists, social activists in discussion of Nord Stream 2

Zelensky, Biden to hold phone conversation on Monday evening

Prytula remains in politics, but leaves Holos party

Berlin expects extension of agreement on Russian gas transit via Ukraine

Kyivstar announces admission of students for internships, employs 50% of STARt Yourself alumni

Zelensky signs law banning free distribution of plastic bags

Court in the Netherlands starts considering case on downed MH17 on the merits

Ukraine unpleasantly surprised by decision of U.S. administration on Nord Stream 2 – Zelensky

Zelensky says he discussed strengthening security in Black, Azov Seas with U.S. Secretary of State, senators

SBU stops attempt to import chemicals produced at Russian plant sanctioned by NSDC into Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD