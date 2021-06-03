Facts

10:00 03.06.2021

Zelensky proposes to create register of oligarchs – bill

1 min read
Zelensky proposes to create register of oligarchs – bill

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky proposes to create a register of persons with significant economic and political heft in public life (oligarchs).

Such a proposal is contained in the president's bill on the prevention of threats to national security associated with the excessive influence of persons with significant economic or political heft in public life (oligarchs), the text of which was released on the Verkhovna Rada website on Thursday morning.

The basis for the inclusion of oligarchs in the register, according to the bill, will be the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

Tags: #oligarchs #register
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:56 03.06.2021
Decision to recognize person as oligarch made by NSDC – presidential bill

Decision to recognize person as oligarch made by NSDC – presidential bill

12:30 11.05.2021
NSDC confidently classifies 13 persons as oligarchs – Danilov

NSDC confidently classifies 13 persons as oligarchs – Danilov

10:25 25.02.2021
Ministry of Health approves new version of drug register under reimbursement program

Ministry of Health approves new version of drug register under reimbursement program

18:55 03.02.2021
Govt instructs Health Ministry to accelerate implementation of electronic register of sick leave

Govt instructs Health Ministry to accelerate implementation of electronic register of sick leave

10:56 29.01.2021
Oligarchs putting pressure on court, blocking company's contracts - United Mining Chemical Company

Oligarchs putting pressure on court, blocking company's contracts - United Mining Chemical Company

10:46 29.12.2020
Access to Unified State Register of Declarations may be partially limited until end of 2020 for technical reasons

Access to Unified State Register of Declarations may be partially limited until end of 2020 for technical reasons

14:46 20.05.2020
President denies influence of oligarchs on appointments to top positions, but admits agreements

President denies influence of oligarchs on appointments to top positions, but admits agreements

11:22 09.11.2019
Zelensky independent man, isn't controlled by oligarchs – Ukrainian PM

Zelensky independent man, isn't controlled by oligarchs – Ukrainian PM

15:59 10.10.2019
Zelensky denies influence of any oligarch in Servant of the People faction, but complains of external pressure on inexperienced MPs

Zelensky denies influence of any oligarch in Servant of the People faction, but complains of external pressure on inexperienced MPs

14:35 07.05.2019
Zelensky has strong mandate for fighting corruption, 'de-oligarchisation' – EU commissioner Hahn

Zelensky has strong mandate for fighting corruption, 'de-oligarchisation' – EU commissioner Hahn

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Decision to recognize person as oligarch made by NSDC – presidential bill

Zelensky registers bill on de-oligarchization in parliament

Delegation of U.S. senators arrive in Ukraine – Enin

Practice of appointing businessmen as heads of local administrations is over – President's Office dpty head

Ukraine may have 'plan B' for security before joining NATO - Zelensky

LATEST

Ukraine, Georgia may agree on mutual recognition of documents on COVID-19 vaccination – PM

Zelensky, U.S. Senators discuss situation in Donbas

Zelensky registers bill on de-oligarchization in parliament

Granting MAP to Ukraine to be next logical step towards NATO membership – U.S. Senator Murphy

Completion of Nord Stream 2 will have serious consequences for Ukraine, whole Europe – U.S. senator

Rada intends to ban sale of medicines to children under 14 years old

More than 1,000 people gather near Rada for rally against land market in Ukraine

Two-day talks with Iran on UIA plane shot down near Tehran kick off in Ukraine

Kuleba: Bipartisan and bicameral support in U.S. Congress vital to Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership

Danilov: Challenges, threats in cyberspace more dangerous today than nuclear weapons

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD