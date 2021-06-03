Zelensky proposes to create register of oligarchs – bill

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky proposes to create a register of persons with significant economic and political heft in public life (oligarchs).

Such a proposal is contained in the president's bill on the prevention of threats to national security associated with the excessive influence of persons with significant economic or political heft in public life (oligarchs), the text of which was released on the Verkhovna Rada website on Thursday morning.

The basis for the inclusion of oligarchs in the register, according to the bill, will be the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).