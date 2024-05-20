Fake letter about collection of schoolchildren's data for register of conscripts being distributed online

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine said that a fake letter from the department regarding the collection of data from schoolchildren for the register of conscripts is being distributed online.

"A letter is being circulated online, which was allegedly signed by the Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, which states that the Ministry of Education and Science together with the Ministry of Defense are asking heads of educational institutions to collect data on schoolchildren born in 2008. Allegedly in pursuance of the order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine On approval of the Procedure for maintaining a Unified state register of conscripts, military personnel and reservists. This is a fake. The ministry did not send a letter with such content," the ministry's press service said in a statement.

The Education Ministry said the enemy regularly conducts information operations online, so they advise carefully checking information, contacting official sources and taking care of media hygiene.