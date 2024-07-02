Govt cuts number of mandatory conditions for submitting claims to Register of Damage

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has reduced the number of mandatory conditions for submitting a claim to the Register of Damage caused by Russian Aggression against Ukraine.

As reported by the Cabinet representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, the relevant decision was made at a government meeting on Tuesday.

In particular, changes were made to the procedure for submitting claims for compensation of damage, losses, or harm caused by Russia's aggression to the Register of Damage caused by Russian aggression against Ukraine, through the Unified State Web Portal of Electronic Services.

Thus, the number of mandatory conditions for submitting a claim has been reduced, namely the provision regarding the ownership of the damaged/destroyed real estate object, registered in the state register of property rights, has been excluded; the provision regarding the state register of property damaged and destroyed as a result of hostilities, terrorist acts, sabotage caused by Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, the act of commission inspection of the object damaged as a result of Russian aggression, drawn up in accordance with the procedure for performing urgent works related to the damage of buildings and structures, has been excluded.