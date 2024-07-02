Facts

19:20 02.07.2024

Govt cuts number of mandatory conditions for submitting claims to Register of Damage

1 min read
Govt cuts number of mandatory conditions for submitting claims to Register of Damage

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has reduced the number of mandatory conditions for submitting a claim to the Register of Damage caused by Russian Aggression against Ukraine.

As reported by the Cabinet representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, the relevant decision was made at a government meeting on Tuesday.

In particular, changes were made to the procedure for submitting claims for compensation of damage, losses, or harm caused by Russia's aggression to the Register of Damage caused by Russian aggression against Ukraine, through the Unified State Web Portal of Electronic Services.

Thus, the number of mandatory conditions for submitting a claim has been reduced, namely the provision regarding the ownership of the damaged/destroyed real estate object, registered in the state register of property rights, has been excluded; the provision regarding the state register of property damaged and destroyed as a result of hostilities, terrorist acts, sabotage caused by Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, the act of commission inspection of the object damaged as a result of Russian aggression, drawn up in accordance with the procedure for performing urgent works related to the damage of buildings and structures, has been excluded.

Tags: #register #terms #damage

MORE ABOUT

16:56 26.06.2024
Environmental damage from destruction of Epicenter in Kharkiv exceeds UAH 860 mln

Environmental damage from destruction of Epicenter in Kharkiv exceeds UAH 860 mln

19:45 18.06.2024
Damage to Ukrainian agricultural sector during two years of war exceeds $10 bln – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Damage to Ukrainian agricultural sector during two years of war exceeds $10 bln – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

20:42 14.06.2024
G7 leaders' declaration: Russia must pay over $486 bln for damage caused to Ukraine; all possible legal avenues to meet these obligations considered

G7 leaders' declaration: Russia must pay over $486 bln for damage caused to Ukraine; all possible legal avenues to meet these obligations considered

20:13 20.05.2024
Fake letter about collection of schoolchildren's data for register of conscripts being distributed online

Fake letter about collection of schoolchildren's data for register of conscripts being distributed online

12:12 02.05.2024
Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Foreign Minister

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Foreign Minister

19:11 05.04.2024
Three Tu-95MS aircraft likely damaged after GUR, AFU attack on Engels-2 air base

Three Tu-95MS aircraft likely damaged after GUR, AFU attack on Engels-2 air base

12:02 04.04.2024
State register of mine-contaminated territories to be launched in Ukraine – Interior Minister

State register of mine-contaminated territories to be launched in Ukraine – Interior Minister

14:18 21.03.2024
Three food industry enterprises were damaged in missile attack on Kyiv

Three food industry enterprises were damaged in missile attack on Kyiv

10:12 21.03.2024
Damage recorded in three districts of Kyiv as result of falling fragments of downed missiles

Damage recorded in three districts of Kyiv as result of falling fragments of downed missiles

16:35 02.03.2024
In building damaged by drone in Odesa, 18 apartments destroyed, seven more damaged

In building damaged by drone in Odesa, 18 apartments destroyed, seven more damaged

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy instructs energy minister to inform population on daily basis about state of operation of energy system

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to find out specific dates of deliveries of additional Patriot systems from USA to Ukraine

USA to provide Ukraine with $2.3 bln in military aid

Pentagon chief says USA to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth $2.3 bln

Situation in Pokrovsk axis still complicated, more munitions and weapons needed there – Syrsky

LATEST

Zelenskyy instructs energy minister to inform population on daily basis about state of operation of energy system

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to find out specific dates of deliveries of additional Patriot systems from USA to Ukraine

New Ukrainian Ambassador to Czech Republic Zvarych assumes his duties

Ukrainian, British FMs discuss preparations for upcoming NATO summit, supply of weapons to Ukraine

Ukraine ready to work with any political forces in case of their victory in elections in partner states – Kuleba

In response to Orbán's proposal on ceasefire and talks with Russia, Zelenskyy voices his plan on holding second Peace Summit – Zhovkva

USA to provide Ukraine with $2.3 bln in military aid

Number of people injured in enemy attack on Nikopol rises to ten – local authorities

Russian troops drop air bomb on Selydove: a woman killed, two more people injured

About 3% of doctors registered in NHSU left Ukraine at beginning of war – Liashko

AD
AD
AD
AD