Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:23 15.07.2025

NKREKP launches register of consumers' electrical installations on alternative sources launched

 The National Commission for Energy and Utilities Regulation (NKREKP) has launched a new information and communication system "Register of Electric Power Facilities and Electrical Installations of Consumers (including Active Consumers) Using Alternative Energy Sources to Generate Electricity" (REGISTER).

As the regulator reported on Tuesday, the REGISTER was launched in cooperation with experts from DiXi Group and with funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) as part of the Energy Sector Transparency project.

"The REGISTER is a system developed on the basis of the state platform Diia.Engine, information from which, in accordance with the provisions of the law "On Alternative Energy Sources," is part of the register of guarantees of origin of electricity generated from renewable sources," the commission explained.

The launch of the RES Register is an important element in the implementation by the National Commission for the Promotion of Energy and the Energy Efficiency of Ukraine of the European Union directives aimed at stimulating the production of electricity from renewable energy sources (RES) and introducing a system of guarantees of origin (GOE) for electricity from RES.

As reported with reference to the National Commission for the Promotion of Energy and the Energy Efficiency of Ukraine, as of July 2025, Ukraine had issued almost 10 million GOEs from RES.

One GOE from RES is equivalent to 1 MWh.

