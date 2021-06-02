Completion of Nord Stream 2 will have serious consequences for Ukraine, whole Europe – U.S. senator

The completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project from Russia to Germany will have serious consequences for Ukraine and European countries, said Jeanne Shaheen, a member of the Senate of Foreign Relations Committee of the Senate.

Shaheen said at a press briefing after a group of U.S. senators met with the President of Ukraine that the construction of the Nord Stream 2 project is unacceptable. He said they beleive that the completion of its construction would have serious consequences for Ukraine and some consequences for the European continent.