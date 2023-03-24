Denmark invites Nord Stream 2 operator to join efforts to raise object found near pipeline

The Danish Energy Agency has invited the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Nord Stream 2 AG, to join an operation to raise an object discovered near the pipeline on the Baltic seafloor, the agency said in a statement.

"With a view to further clarifying the nature of the object, Danish authorities have decided to salvage the object. The Danish Energy Agency has in that context invited the owner of the pipeline, Nord Stream 2 AG, to participate in the operation," the agency said.

The object is cylindrical, is about 40 centimeters tall and 10 centimeters in diameter, and could be a maritime smoke buoy, the agency said. Danish experts believe the object does not pose an immediate safety risk, it said.