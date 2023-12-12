Zelenskyy in USA discusses with senators strengthening of air defense, Ukraine's needs for long-range weapons

As part of the working visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and senators in the U.S. Congress.

The Head of State noted that the meeting was an important confirmation of support for Ukraine in its struggle for independence, freedom and democracy.

The President informed the senators about the military tasks for the medium term. According to him, Ukraine will continue to put pressure on the aggressor next year, so the support of the United States is very important. In particular, he emphasized the need for long-range weapons, the press service of the President’s Office reported.

He also underscored the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defense to diminish Russia's air capabilities, protect civilians, and safeguard critical and grain infrastructure.

According to Zelenskyy, the protection of Ukrainian cities is extremely important for the return of people, economic growth and the earliest possible achievement of economic independence. The Head of State noted that even in the face of war, the Ukrainian economy had grown by 5% this year.

Answering the senators' questions, the President spoke about securing the alternative "grain corridor" created by Ukraine from Russia's attempts to disrupt civilian navigation and the increasing volume of transportation.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine had fulfilled all its obligations to the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission.

The Head of State emphasized that he would continue his vigorous anti-corruption efforts and work to significantly enhance the anti-corruption infrastructure.