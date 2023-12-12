Facts

20:20 12.12.2023

Zelenskyy in USA discusses with senators strengthening of air defense, Ukraine's needs for long-range weapons

2 min read
Zelenskyy in USA discusses with senators strengthening of air defense, Ukraine's needs for long-range weapons

As part of the working visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and senators in the U.S. Congress.

The Head of State noted that the meeting was an important confirmation of support for Ukraine in its struggle for independence, freedom and democracy.

The President informed the senators about the military tasks for the medium term. According to him, Ukraine will continue to put pressure on the aggressor next year, so the support of the United States is very important. In particular, he emphasized the need for long-range weapons, the press service of the President’s Office reported.

He also underscored the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defense to diminish Russia's air capabilities, protect civilians, and safeguard critical and grain infrastructure.

According to Zelenskyy, the protection of Ukrainian cities is extremely important for the return of people, economic growth and the earliest possible achievement of economic independence. The Head of State noted that even in the face of war, the Ukrainian economy had grown by 5% this year.

Answering the senators' questions, the President spoke about securing the alternative "grain corridor" created by Ukraine from Russia's attempts to disrupt civilian navigation and the increasing volume of transportation.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine had fulfilled all its obligations to the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission.

The Head of State emphasized that he would continue his vigorous anti-corruption efforts and work to significantly enhance the anti-corruption infrastructure.

Tags: #usa #senators #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

20:41 12.12.2023
In USA, Zelenskyy discusses with Democratic congressmen needs for military equipment, strengthening air defense, joint production of weapons

In USA, Zelenskyy discusses with Democratic congressmen needs for military equipment, strengthening air defense, joint production of weapons

11:16 12.12.2023
Zelenskyy intends to talk about possible results for 2024 at meeting with Biden

Zelenskyy intends to talk about possible results for 2024 at meeting with Biden

09:46 12.12.2023
Ukraine's president meets with heads of US defense companies

Ukraine's president meets with heads of US defense companies

20:55 11.12.2023
Zelenskyy in USA holding meeting with Pentagon chief, chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff

Zelenskyy in USA holding meeting with Pentagon chief, chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff

09:38 11.12.2023
Zelenskyy to pay working visit to USA on Dec 11, to meet with Biden on Dec 12

Zelenskyy to pay working visit to USA on Dec 11, to meet with Biden on Dec 12

20:13 08.12.2023
President signs law on NACP’s right to inspect officials’ property acquired before civil service

President signs law on NACP’s right to inspect officials’ property acquired before civil service

12:20 08.12.2023
Ukraine asks USA for modern air defense systems, F-18 fighters and helicopters – media

Ukraine asks USA for modern air defense systems, F-18 fighters and helicopters – media

11:25 08.12.2023
USA can guarantee military aid to Ukraine for several more weeks – Kirby

USA can guarantee military aid to Ukraine for several more weeks – Kirby

09:33 08.12.2023
Zelenskyy thanks Japan for supporting Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanks Japan for supporting Ukraine

10:40 07.12.2023
USA to help Ukraine develop its defense industry, already provides data for production of FrankenSAM air defense systems – White House

USA to help Ukraine develop its defense industry, already provides data for production of FrankenSAM air defense systems – White House

AD

HOT NEWS

In USA, Zelenskyy discusses with Democratic congressmen needs for military equipment, strengthening air defense, joint production of weapons

Kyivstar expects to fully restore services on Dec 13

Umerov about possible resignation of Zaluzhny, Nayev: No such issue on agenda today

European Commission approves proposal to European Council on use of income from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine recovery

Possibility of mandatory evacuation from several more frontline communities in Kharkiv region being considered – Synehubov

LATEST

Nova Poshta opens its first branch in Italy

Ukraine should become 33rd member of NATO as soon as possible – Latvian Defense Minister

Kyivstar expects to fully restore services on Dec 13

If situation with Kyivstar outage not changed, company's fixed-line network will be disconnected – Kyivstar president

Ukrainian aviation strikes a blow at area of concentration of Russian personnel

Nova Poshta opens its first branch in Italy

Umerov about possible resignation of Zaluzhny, Nayev: No such issue on agenda today

Finland intends to more than double production of artillery shells, incl for Ukraine

European Commission approves proposal to European Council on use of income from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine recovery

Possibility of mandatory evacuation from several more frontline communities in Kharkiv region being considered – Synehubov

AD
AD
AD
AD