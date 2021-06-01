Kyrylo Tymoshenko foresees de-oligarchization of TV news services

Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko considers it possible to "de-oligarchize" the news services of Ukrainian television channels.

"It seems to me that the de-oligarchization of the news services of television channels will someday happen in Ukraine. Surely, big business has the right to own the channels, but most of them (or almost all) decided that they should influence politics. This should end," he told Interfax-Ukraine in an exclusive interview.

Noting that "the president does not have his own television channel, because he is not an oligarch president," Tymoshenko said that "the president does not come to an agreement with the oligarchs on television channels or with their managers. We do not need this."

"Our steps themselves show that we are making the right decisions. People see this and are able to separate the truth from fakes. This is our task, as a government, to distinguish information from disinformation," he said.

At the same time, speaking about Public Television, Tymoshenko said "there are examples when the public broadcaster is not neutral, but those who voice the position of other political forces."

"It seems to me that this is very strange. I know many examples in other countries when the government appoints the head of the supervisory board of public television either by the supervisory board itself, or by a quota, because they understand that the national budget allocates a lot of money for this and ministries are often dissatisfied with the spending of money. But in our supervisory board the majority are public organizations and the representation of the Verkhovna Rada in the minority," he said.

"As for the Public Television and Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine, you can talk a lot about the fact that there is no rating, but there is trust. We have not lived for the first day. There is no trust without ratings," Tymoshenko said.