French operator Eutelsat no to broadcast Russia 1, Channel One and NTV TV channels

The French satellite operator Eutelsat will no longer broadcast the Russian television channels Russia 1, Channel One and NTV, Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko said.

"When it became clear that the French satellite operator Eutelsat continues to broadcast Russian propaganda channels, we began to actively work to stop this process. From negotiations with French ministers to publications in the French media, where I explained why it is dangerous for the French themselves," Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.

"In the end, we met with Reporters Without Borders, namely Antoine Bernard, Director of Advocacy and Strategic Litigation, who understood our position well. It was they, led by the Secretary General of the organization, Christophe Deloire, who led our initiative to legally ban the broadcasting of Russia 1, Channel One and NTV through Eutelsat," he said.

According to Tkachenko, Reporters Without Borders won the court, and the French State Council decided to suspend the decision of the French media regulator Arcom, which refused to ban the broadcast of Russian propaganda channels on the French satellite operator Eutelsat.