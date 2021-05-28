Facts

Working group to prepare bill on secondary education reform for second reading, created in Rada - Shkarlet

The Committee on Education, Science and Innovation of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has created a working group whose task is to prepare for the second reading the bill No. 4629-1 on reforming secondary education, Education Minister Serhiy Shkarlet said.

"Now the parliamentary Committee on Education, Science and Innovation has created a working group. It includes representatives of the Ministry of Education and Science. The main task of the group is to prepare for the second reading the bill No. 4629-1 in order to improve the mechanisms for forming a network of lyceums of specialized secondary education," Shkarlet wrote in his Telegram channel.

He said that the position of the ministry remains unchanged regarding the issues of expanding the powers of communities to make self-governing decisions and simplifying the requirements for lyceums.

In particular, society should have the right to assign the status of a reference institution to lyceums. Also, such lyceums should include structural units that provide preschool and primary education. In addition, the number of 10th grades in lyceums must be at least two, but must provide at least three training profiles.

"We are sure that cooperation between the Ministry of Education and Science and the regional education departments with the parliamentary profile committee will help resolve the transformation of the network of general secondary education institutions, and the right of each student to education will be fully respected," the minister said.

Tags: #education #working_group
