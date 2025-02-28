Facts

Education ministry negotiating with partner countries on studying Ukrainian as foreign language at schools – Lisovy

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine is negotiating with partner countries on studying Ukrainian as a foreign language in their schools, Minister Oksen Lisovy reported.

"Children are really in a situation where they are forced to learn the local language as foreigners, a foreign language that is studied in that country (mainly English or another language of European countries) and a second foreign language. And then, in order to unload themselves and not study three languages ​​at the same time, they choose Russian. This is a really critical situation," Lisovy said during the Question Hour to the Government in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, which was broadcast live on YouTube by MP Oleksiy Рoncharenko (European Solidarity faction).

He noted that the ministry is currently negotiating with partner countries in Ukrainian as a foreign language.

"This needs to be done and it has prospects. We have a favorable position from the Ministry of Education of many countries with which we work on this topic. It provides for the study of the Ukrainian language by foreigners, that is, it starts from the basics. But from the point of view of relieving our children, this is rational," the minister added.

