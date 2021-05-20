Facts

12:54 20.05.2021

Zelensky: France, Germany somewhat weakening their positions relating to Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that France and Germany are somewhat weakening their positions in relation to the Russian Federation and expects from them stronger support for Ukraine.

"We understand that we will go further in the Normandy format. I had a meeting with President Emanuel Macron in video format, and with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. I feel their support. I think they should provide more support ... I think they are slightly weakening their positions regarding Russia these days," Zelensky said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday, answering a question from an Interfax-Ukraine's correspondent.

The head of the Ukrainian state said that the weakening of positions in relation to the Russian Federation is associated, in particular, with the economic situation, in particular, with the pressure within their countries from business in the context of the sanctions.

"For example, in Germany, this is due to the fact that there is also economic pressure due to the sanctions policy regarding Nord Stream 2. It's a very difficult choice. But so far I know that they support Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Tags: #zelensky
