Vaccination certificates planned to be launched in Diia app in July

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine plans to launch vaccination certificates for Ukrainians in the Diia application in July this year.

"Technically, we plan to launch electronic certificates in July. It will be 100% in the Diia application. The corresponding resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers is already being prepared. But there will be a paper version for those who cannot use smartphones or cannot access the website. A paper version of the vaccination certificate will be ordered from a family doctor. We are also considering a network of Administrative Service Centres to provide wider access to this service," First Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation Oleksiy Vyskub told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the Ukrainian side received the preliminary requirements of the European Union. The Ministry of Digital Transformation has studied them and is already technically ready for implementation.

"Now we are considering the introduction in Ukraine of two types of COVID-19 certificates – internal and external. External – for the ability to travel; internal, if such cases are chosen politically, – for the resumption of concerts and other public events. Now it is politically debated. It is clear, this is a difficult question, depending on the availability of the vaccine," he said.

Vyskub said that the main task of the Ministry of Digital Transformation today is to implement the international certificate as quickly as possible. It will differ from the internal one in the data set, since there are European requirements to display medical data, in particular the type and name of the vaccine, its manufacturer, etc.

"The basis for the certificates will be the eHealth system. Now the data of all vaccinated Ukrainians are being included into this system, it will be the only source for displaying the corresponding certificates. In order to check these data when crossing the border, the EU proposes to create a conditionally centralized database of non-personal data for all countries. It will store data that will allow checking the validity of the certificate issued in all countries that have joined this database," the First Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation said.

According to him, Ukraine is now at the stage of technical joining the data exchange in this database.