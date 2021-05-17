Cabinet to join global initiative of Open Government – Shmyhal

On Monday, the Open Government week starts in Ukraine, which simultaneously takes place in all countries participating in the global initiative of the same name from May 17 to May 21, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

"Tomorrow we start the week of open government ... The government is moving daily in this direction of openness: increasing the number of electronic services, improving the system of transparent procurement, making it easier to access information and the like," Shmyhal wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

He specified that another development will be the "long-awaited online platform" for interaction between the government, citizens and civil society institutions "VzayemoDiia" (Coordinated Action).

"Thanks to this platform, communication with executive authorities will be simplified as much as possible, convenient conditions will be created for attracting the public to the discussion of projects of important government decisions," Shmyhal emphasized.