Lithuania to provide Ukraine with 100,000 vaccines against COVID-19 – Foreign Minister
The Lithuanian government will provide 200,000 vaccines for the Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries, including 100,000 vaccines for Ukraine, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has said.
"As good as our word: Lithuanian govt just confirmed 200,000 vaccines to EaP countries. Starting with Ukraine – 100,000 vaccines, Georgia – 15,000 and Moldova – 11,000. Small step by LTU, hopefully our partners in Europe will join in solidarity with many more!" Landsbergis wrote on Twitter on Friday.