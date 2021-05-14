Facts

13:03 14.05.2021

Lithuania to provide Ukraine with 100,000 vaccines against COVID-19 – Foreign Minister

1 min read
Lithuania to provide Ukraine with 100,000 vaccines against COVID-19 – Foreign Minister

The Lithuanian government will provide 200,000 vaccines for the Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries, including 100,000 vaccines for Ukraine, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has said.

"As good as our word: Lithuanian govt just confirmed 200,000 vaccines to EaP countries. Starting with Ukraine – 100,000 vaccines, Georgia – 15,000 and Moldova – 11,000. Small step by LTU, hopefully our partners in Europe will join in solidarity with many more!" Landsbergis wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Tags: #vaccines #lithuania
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:36 12.05.2021
Ukrainian Research Foundation finances development of two COVID vaccines, third one financed by business – Liashko

Ukrainian Research Foundation finances development of two COVID vaccines, third one financed by business – Liashko

11:32 08.05.2021
Ukraine signs contracts for supply of 42 mln doses of coronavirus vaccine by late 2021 - health minister

Ukraine signs contracts for supply of 42 mln doses of coronavirus vaccine by late 2021 - health minister

17:28 27.04.2021
Lithuanian Seimas calls on Russia to stop aggression, provocations against Ukraine

Lithuanian Seimas calls on Russia to stop aggression, provocations against Ukraine

17:09 23.04.2021
It may take about year to launch COVID-19 vaccines production in Ukraine – Farmak's executive director

It may take about year to launch COVID-19 vaccines production in Ukraine – Farmak's executive director

09:36 22.04.2021
Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania make joint statement regarding aggression of Russia

Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania make joint statement regarding aggression of Russia

15:06 14.04.2021
Lithuania seeking ways to help Ukraine amid escalation coming from Russia – President

Lithuania seeking ways to help Ukraine amid escalation coming from Russia – President

10:15 05.04.2021
Stepanov calls Ukraine's production of vaccines against COVID-19 'national security issue'

Stepanov calls Ukraine's production of vaccines against COVID-19 'national security issue'

18:22 31.03.2021
Ukraine expects delivery of 4.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines in April-May – Stepanov

Ukraine expects delivery of 4.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines in April-May – Stepanov

15:23 27.03.2021
Ukraine hopes India to reconsider decision to restrict export of COVID-19 vaccine – Zelensky

Ukraine hopes India to reconsider decision to restrict export of COVID-19 vaccine – Zelensky

12:38 27.03.2021
Supplies of vaccine under COVAX initiative expected in late March - early April – Stepanov

Supplies of vaccine under COVAX initiative expected in late March - early April – Stepanov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine imposes personal sanctions against 557 kingpins, 111 foreigners who are crime bosses – Zelensky on NSDC decision

Semenchenko suspected of firing grenade launcher at 112 Ukraine TV channel building in 2019

In Ukraine, 'Righteous Among the Nations' to receive state scholarships – Yermak

Court puts Medvedchuk under house arrest until July 9

Prosecutor's office continues searches affiliated with Kyiv City State Administration, 11 persons suspected

LATEST

Ukrzaliznytsia opens sale of tickets for June passenger trains to Hungary, Austria

Ukraine intends to create cyber corps, strengthen biological security measures – Zelensky

Ukraine imposes personal sanctions against 557 kingpins, 111 foreigners who are crime bosses – Zelensky on NSDC decision

Greece allows Ukrainians to enter country from May 14

Semenchenko suspected of firing grenade launcher at 112 Ukraine TV channel building in 2019

Sumy Region intends to intensify cooperation with Israel - a meeting between the ambassador and the head of the regional state administration

Europe Day in Kyiv starts with electric scooter race with participation of embassies

Almost 166,000 people register on All-Ukrainian Online School platform – Education Ministry

SBU blocks cocaine smuggling channel at Boryspil airport

In Ukraine, 'Righteous Among the Nations' to receive state scholarships – Yermak

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD