16:21 19.02.2025

Lithuania hands trucks, thermal imagers worth EUR 100 mln to Ukraine

Lithuania has handed Ukraine a new batch of trucks, thermal imagers and other equipment as part of its continued military support, the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense said on its website Wednesday.

"Eighty million was presented at a Ramstein format meeting last week. The EUR 100 million support package prepared by Lithuania meets Ukraine's most urgent needs and represents almost half of Lithuania's annual commitment to support Ukraine. It is estimated that with the support allocated to Ukraine this year, Lithuania's military aid will reach EUR 1 billion," it said.

The main areas of support for Ukraine planned for this year cover immediate needs (air defense, ammunition, drones, anti-drone systems), with the development of the Lithuanian defense industry, as well as support for the Ukrainian defense industry through the financing of weapons produced in Ukraine.

"Lithuania will contribute to the Mine Action Coalition, which it co-leads with Iceland, and to other coalitions to which it is a member. Military support will also be provided through international funds and collective initiatives, training of the Ukrainian military and rehabilitation of the wounded will continue," the ministry said.

