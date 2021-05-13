Facts

16:08 13.05.2021

Prosecutor's office continues searches affiliated with Kyiv City State Administration, 11 persons suspected

2 min read
Prosecutor's office continues searches affiliated with Kyiv City State Administration, 11 persons suspected

Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the Department of Urban Planning and Architecture of Kyiv City State Administration, the press service of Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office said on Thursday.

"Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, together with the Strategic Investigations Department in Kyiv, conducts searches at the Department of Urban Planning and Architecture, an executive body of Kyiv City Council [Kyiv City State Administration], heads of the Department and 'related' persons in the framework of criminal proceedings, initiated on the facts of power abuse for the approval and issuance of permissive documents," the report said.

It is noted that in the course of the pretrial investigation, the investigators check facts of probable power abuse by individual officials of the Department of Urban Planning and Architecture, as well as a number of individuals and legal entities which activities are related to the provision of services in the field of urban planning and architecture, when considering applications and issuing urban planning terms and restrictions to carry out work on the construction or reconstruction of real estate on the territory of Kyiv and other documents of a permissive nature.

"On May 13, 2021, on the basis of court orders, searches are carried out in the premises of the Department of Urban Development and Architecture, an executive body of Kyiv City Council, and at the place of residence of the heads of the department and 'related' persons in order to find evidence and record information about the circumstances of the commission of criminal offenses," the law enforcement officers said.

Later they added that to date, according to the results of the investigative actions, notifications of suspicion have already been handed over to 11 persons, including current employees of the departments of Kyiv City State Administration, municipal and contracting enterprises, including managers.

Earlier this day, it was reported that the capital's law enforcement officers were conducting searches at the members of the criminal group, who, together with officials of Kyiv City State Administration, organized systematic extortion and receipt of funds from business entities for illegal lease of retail outlets in underground passages in the central districts of Kyiv.

On May 12, Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on searches in several departments of Kyiv City State Administration and municipal companies in six unrelated criminal cases at once, in some of them with the Tax Police, in some with the National Police.

Tags: #prosecutors_office #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:49 13.05.2021
Kyiv to attract EUR30 mln loan from EIB for modernization of street lighting

Kyiv to attract EUR30 mln loan from EIB for modernization of street lighting

09:42 13.05.2021
Prosecutor's office conducts searches in Kyiv City State Administration, utilities, head of Klitschko's UDAR party

Prosecutor's office conducts searches in Kyiv City State Administration, utilities, head of Klitschko's UDAR party

09:41 13.05.2021
Medvedchuk receives petition on preventive measure in form of arrest - Prosecutor General's Office

Medvedchuk receives petition on preventive measure in form of arrest - Prosecutor General's Office

16:56 12.05.2021
Medvedchuk arrives at Prosecutor General's Office to get familiar with suspicion

Medvedchuk arrives at Prosecutor General's Office to get familiar with suspicion

12:29 04.05.2021
Kyiv records 151 new cases of COVID-19 - Klitschko

Kyiv records 151 new cases of COVID-19 - Klitschko

12:50 28.04.2021
Quarantine restrictions to be eased in Kyiv from May 1 – Klitschko

Quarantine restrictions to be eased in Kyiv from May 1 – Klitschko

10:06 23.04.2021
Kyiv has legal prerequisites for purchasing vaccine directly from manufacturer - Dpty Head of Kyiv City State Administration

Kyiv has legal prerequisites for purchasing vaccine directly from manufacturer - Dpty Head of Kyiv City State Administration

15:32 17.04.2021
Some 1,112 new cases of COVID-19, some 51 people die in Kyiv per day

Some 1,112 new cases of COVID-19, some 51 people die in Kyiv per day

12:27 14.04.2021
Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response extends quarantine in Kyiv due to COVID-19 until April 30

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response extends quarantine in Kyiv due to COVID-19 until April 30

13:09 09.04.2021
Kyiv Council asks to allow using all Kyiv hospitals for patients infected with COVID-19 – Klitschko

Kyiv Council asks to allow using all Kyiv hospitals for patients infected with COVID-19 – Klitschko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Investigators say main reason for downed AN-26 near Chuhuiv is permission for takeoffs by conveyor belt method

Prosecutor's office conducts searches in Kyiv City State Administration, utilities, head of Klitschko's UDAR party

Medvedchuk receives petition on preventive measure in form of arrest - Prosecutor General's Office

Number of daily COVID-19 cases growing in Ukraine

Medvedchuk arrives at Prosecutor General's Office to get familiar with suspicion

LATEST

Investigators say main reason for downed AN-26 near Chuhuiv is permission for takeoffs by conveyor belt method

EU says Russia is aiming to de facto integrate eastern Ukraine – media

U.S. experts train Ukrainian colleagues to respond to use of weapons of mass destruction

Number of daily COVID-19 cases growing in Ukraine

Zelensky invites President of Romania to take part in Crimean Platform summit, celebration of Ukraine's Independence Day

French Finance Minister arrives in Ukraine

Zelensky calls to stop escalation of Palestinian-Israeli conflict immediately

Defense attachés of Sweden, Norway and Denmark visit positions of National Guard in JFO area

Next Pfizer vaccine delivery possible after May 17 – Stepanov

Twin cities of Haifa and Odessa intend to intensify cooperation - meeting of Ambassador Korniychuk with the mayor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD