09:41 13.05.2021

Medvedchuk receives petition on preventive measure in form of arrest - Prosecutor General's Office

MP of Ukraine from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Viktor Medvedchuk was handed a petition to choose a preventive measure in the form of arrest at the Prosecutor General's Office on Wednesday.

"At the Prosecutor General's Office, procedural actions were carried out with the suspected MP of Ukraine. We emphasize that the MP of Ukraine was informed about the suspicion on May 11, 2021 in the manner provided for by the Criminal Code of Ukraine. In this regard, he acquired the status of a suspect from that date," the Prosecutor General's Office reported to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Also on the same day, Medvedchuk was summoned to carry out investigative and procedural actions in the status of a suspect.

"After his arrival at the Prosecutor General's Office, at the request of the MP and his defenders, they were provided with a copy of the report of suspicion handed over on May 11, 2021, in order to ensure the right to defense," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

As reported, on May 11, MPs of Ukraine of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak were notified of suspicion of high treason and an attempt to plunder national resources in the Russian-occupied Crimea.

According to Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, the suspicion concerns three episodes of illegal activity and cooperation with the aggressor country.

According to the investigation, in 2015, Medvedchuk entered into a preliminary conspiracy with an official of the Russian government to extract minerals on the shelf of the Black Sea (the sea economic zone of Ukraine, temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation). Another episode of criminal proceedings concerns the transfer of information containing state secrets to the special services of the Russian Federation.

Viktor Medvedchuk arrived at the Prosecutor General's Office on Wednesday and said that he was not yet familiar with the suspicion announced to him, and did not intend to hide from the investigation.

