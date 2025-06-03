Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:20 03.06.2025

Ex Kyiv regional state administration official caught illegally smuggling people across the border – prosecutor's office

Law enforcement officers have reported the former deputy head of the social and veterans' policy department of the Holosiivska district administration office on suspicion of organizing the illegal smuggling of people across the state border of Ukraine, the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office has said.

"The pre-trial investigation established that the man helped conscripts obtain documents that allowed them to obtain a deferment from military service and freely travel abroad. To do this, he issued certificates establishing the fact that the man was constantly supervising a close relative. Thus, a resident of the capital, who applied to the office with a corresponding application, received a certificate of care for his wife the very next day. At the same time, it was established that the conscript's wife did not have any medical documents confirming that she had any illnesses, and the commission that issued the certificate did not visit the family. Having received these documents, the man was already traveling abroad," the report states.

It is noted that the official resigned from his job as soon as he learned about the investigation.

Earlier, the organizer of this scheme, who was looking for clients willing to leave Ukraine, and one of the clients, who allegedly constantly looked after his sick wife, received a report of suspicion.

The cost of such services was $12,000. The organizers of the illegal departure divided the money received between the participants in the scheme.

#prosecutors_office

