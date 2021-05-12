Zelensky calls to stop escalation of Palestinian-Israeli conflict immediately

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky calls for an immediate end of the escalation of violence in Israel for the sake of people's lives.

"The sky of Israel is strewn with missiles. Some cities are on fire. There are victims. Many wounded. Many human tragedies. It is impossible to look at all this without grief and sorrow. It is necessary to stop the escalation immediately for the sake of people's lives," Zelensy said on Twitter on Thursday.

Israel earlier this week launched attacks on Gaza Strip in response to rocket attacks on Israeli cities from there.

Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Aviv Kochavi said that the military over the past day and a half struck more than 500 targets in the Gaza Strip. According to him, dozens of Palestinian militants were killed.

In turn, on Tuesday evening, the Palestinian group Hamas announced that it had fired 130 rockets towards Tel Aviv. Some of them exploded in settlements in central Israel. There were reports of casualties and one dead.

Militants in the Gaza Strip initially launched rockets to support Palestinian demonstrators in Jerusalem.