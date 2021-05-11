There was probability of full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia, but escalation was prevented – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the escalation by Russia on the Ukrainian borders has been stopped by now, but there was a probability of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

"Today, I believe that there was a probability of a full-scale invasion, but an escalation has been prevented," Zelensky told reporters on Tuesday in Kyiv during the Ukraine 30. National Security forum.