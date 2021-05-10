Biden to join videoconference of presidents of NATO's eastern flanks, where Ukraine, security in Black Sea region to be discussed

U.S. President Joe Biden will join the videoconference of the presidents of NATO's eastern flanks, which will take place in Bucharest on Monday, May 10, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has said.

"Glad to welcome Joe Biden to Bucharest Nine Summit which I host in Bucharest today," Iohannis said on Twitter on Monday.

He said that he also, together with Polish President Andrzej Duda, welcomes NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in preparation for NATO Summit, focusing on Transatlantic ties, NATO-2030, defense and deterrence.

According to the DW publication, it is expected that the main topics of discussion at the summit of the so-called "Bucharest Nine" will be security in the Black Sea region and the situation around Ukraine.

The summit is aimed at coordinating the security of the positions of the countries of the region; the presidents of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will also take part in it.