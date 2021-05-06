Spanish police detain suspect in murder of two police officers during Maidan 2013

Police in the Spanish city of Pusol (Valencia province) detained a wanted person in Ukraine for killing two police officers during protests in Kyiv in 2013.

"Agents of the National Police arrested a fugitive in the city of Pusol (Valencia), he is on the international wanted list of the Ukrainian authorities, on charges of killing two police officers during the protests in Kyiv in 2013," the Spanish police said in a statement on the website.

According to Spanish police, the man was hiding from law enforcement in a hut in the remote countryside of Pusol.

Interfax-Ukraine has not yet been able to obtain official information on this matter from the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine. At the same time, the sources of the agency confirmed the fact of the detention of a Kharkiv resident Dmytro Lypovy in Spain.

Ukrainian journalist, editor-in-chief of the Internet publication "Censor.NET" Yuriy Butusov wrote on his Facebook page that on March 31, 2020, Pechersky District Court of Kyiv decided to arrest Lypovy. "This decision is illegal, since it directly contradicts the law on amnesty for protesters on the Maidan," he said, adding that the request for Lypovy's extradition from the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) and the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) was also illegally executed.

"I ask Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova to understand the situation and prevent the execution of the illegal decision on the detention and extradition of Dmytro Lypovy, as well as to challenge the decision of Pechersky court and cancel the absurd prosecution of the participants in the Revolution. If Lypovy is brought to Ukraine as a criminal, this will disgrace the state and call a large-scale protest action," the journalist wrote.