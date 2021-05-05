'Yellow' level of epidemic danger applied in Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, 'orange' in Chernihiv regions from May 6

The "red" level of the epidemic danger of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) is canceled on the territory of Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky and Chernihiv regions on the night of May 6, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Oleh Nemchinov said, citing the results of an extraordinary meeting of the State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response on Wednesday.

"The state commission decided to cancel the 'red' level of the epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 on the territory of Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky and Chernihiv regions from 00:00 on May 6, 2021. It also will apply restrictive anti-epidemic measures provided for the 'yellow' level of epidemic danger on the territory of Kharkiv and Khmelnytsky regions, and for the 'orange' level in Chernihiv region," Nemchinov said in his Telegram channel.