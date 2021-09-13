Facts

18:37 13.09.2021

Health Ministry proposes not to extend restrictions of 'yellow', 'red' zones to facilities where staff, visitors have COVID certificates

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine proposes not to extend the restrictions of the "yellow" and "red" zones of epidemic danger to businesses whose staff and visitors have certificates of vaccination against coronavirus infection.

The participants of the meeting discussed key changes in the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 1236 'On the establishment of quarantine and the introduction of restrictive anti-epidemic measures to prevent the spread of acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus'. Innovations will be adopted soon," the press service statement of the government on the results of a conference call on the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 said.

It is reported that Minister of Health Viktor Liashko voiced the relevant proposals. In particular, the Ministry of Health proposes that restrictions on the yellow and red zones of epidemic danger should not apply to those establishments where staff and visitors have a covid-certificate certifying vaccination, a valid negative PCR test for 72 hours or a certificate of recent several months of coronavirus disease.

"This will effectively contain the epidemic situation and maintain economic activity," Liashko was quoted as saying by the government's press service.

In turn, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stressed the importance of vaccinating school staff in order to protect children from the disease during school time.

"It is extremely important to accelerate the pace of vaccination of teachers and other employees of educational institutions. The relevant ministries should actively work on this topic with the regions, because in the near future the country will move to the 'yellow' zone," Shmyhal said.

According to the Ministry of Health, 921,000 vaccinations against COVID-19 were made last week. In particular, 60,511 teachers received the first dose and 57,490 teachers received the second dose. The participants of the meeting also discussed the issues of observance of sanitary norms and counteraction to forgery of coronavirus documents.

"The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that inspections for compliance with quarantine rules have been resumed. Last week, 40,000 business entities were inspected, 205 administrative reports on quarantine violations were drawn up and almost 3,200 decisions on non-compliance with the mask regime were issued," the statement said.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that law enforcement officers are intensifying inspections of possible forgery of vaccination certificates.

"The relevant order was given by head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrsky to the National Police. Operational and necessary investigative actions are being carried out now to record and stop the relevant offenses," the government reported.

Interfax-Ukraine
