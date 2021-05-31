Facts

19:07 31.05.2021

Ukraine has positive trend in COVID-19 incidence, all regions in 'yellow' zone

There is a positive trend in the incidence of COVID-19 in Ukraine, all regions of the country are in the "yellow zone", according to the presidential press service following a conference call with representatives of the Ministry of Health.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, "all epidemic indicators actually reached the level of September 2020, both in the number of occupied beds and in the number of active patients, of which there are 110,876 people today."

Reportedly, of 74,675 beds provided for patients with coronavirus, 14,451 are occupied, that is 19%. The number of occupied ventilators (893 out of 6,700) and intensive care beds (30% occupied) also continues to decline.

"This weekend, the mass vaccination of people who signed up through the Diia application started in Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa. Vaccination points were organized at sports facilities, stadiums, sports complexes. Some 9,000 people were vaccinated on Saturday, and more than 6,100 on Sunday. These are the highest rates in a weekend since the start of the vaccination campaign. We will expand this practice next weekend," the head of government said.

The President instructed to analyze and predict the development of the situation with the incidence of COVID-19 this fall.

Health Minister Viktor Liashko informed the president about plans to vaccinate the population.

It was also reported at the meeting that "in pursuance of the decree of the head of state on May 30, humanitarian aid was sent to India: oxygen concentrators and ventilators."

