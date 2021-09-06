Ukraine to move to 'yellow' zone soon

Ukraine will soon get out of the "green" level of epidemic danger due to the deteriorating epidemic situation in the country, Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin said.

"The situation is really deteriorating in most regions. In the near future the country will leave the 'green' zone, we will have to introduce a 'yellow' zone. There will be tougher restrictions on attending public events, gyms," he said on the Breakfast (Snidanok) with 1+1 program".

At the same time, according to Kuzin, lockdown in Ukraine should be expected no earlier than November.

As reported, "green" and "yellow" levels of epidemiology are set simultaneously throughout the country, "orange" and "red" are determined for the region.

The "yellow" level is set by the decision of the state thermal power plant and emergency at the initiative of the Minister of Health, if for three consecutive days throughout Ukraine:

- the number of detected new cases of COVID-19 infection per 100,000 the population for the last 14 days will exceed 75;

- the rate of detection of cases of COVID-19 infection will be more than 4%;

- the number of PCR tests and rapid testing for antigen during the last seven days per 100,000 of population will be less than 300;

- if there are grounds for establishing a "red" level of epidemiological danger in the territory of at least one region.

In the "yellow" zone it is forbidden to hold mass events with the participation of more than one person per four square meters of area of ​​the building or territory, occupancy of cinemas and halls of other cultural institutions more than 50% of seats, occupancy of gyms and fitness centers not more than one person per ten square meters. At the same time, there are no restrictions on the opening hours of institutions.

The "orange" level of epidemic danger does not contain additional restrictions, but local authorities may impose additional restrictions. It is determined automatically when at least one of the following indicators is exceeded:

- occupancy of beds with oxygen by more than 65% in the region;

- the number of PCR and antigen tests for seven days per 100,000 population less than 300;

- the number of hospitalizations within seven days per 100,000 population over 60;

- the rate of detected cases of PCR or rapid tests for antigen more than 20%;

- an increase in the number of hospitalizations in seven days compared to the previous similar period by more than 50%;

The "red" level is set in the region if there are two or more indicators for three consecutive days.

At introduction of "red" level of epidemic danger, all previous restrictions remain, and also it is forbidden:

- catering work, except for address delivery and takeaway orders;

- work of shopping malls and other entertainment establishments, cinemas, theaters, etc;

- work of educational institutions, except for kindergartens and primary classes of schools;

- operation of non-food markets and shops, gyms, swimming pools and fitness centers;

- holding mass events, except for official sports events and matches of team game sports without spectators;

- work of cultural institutions, except for historical and cultural reserves, conducting film and video shooting.

Banks, gas stations, veterinary shops, pharmacies and all grocery stores are allowed to operate in the "red" zone.