Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky regions move to 'yellow' epidemic zone from Wed

The State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response decided to ease quarantine restrictions in two regions of Ukraine at a meeting on Monday, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov has said.

"Based on the results, the State Commission decided to establish from 00:00 on December 15, 2021, the 'yellow' level of epidemic danger in Vinnytsia and Khmelnytsky regions," Nemchinov wrote in the Telegram channel.

He also said that on December 6, new quarantine rules started to operate in Ukraine, according to which only citizens who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and have a relevant document can visit public institutions in the "yellow" zones. Employees of restaurants, hotels and gyms must also have at least one COVID-19 vaccine to serve visitors and customers. At the same time, a negative test, valid for 72 hours, or an alternative document, a COVID-19 certificate of recovery, can be used to visit public places.

Thus, at the yellow level of epidemiological danger, public institutions will not be able to serve customers, as well as allow those who do not have one of the listed documents to work.