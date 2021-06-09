Facts

11:09 09.06.2021

All Ukrainian regions transferred to 'green' quarantine zone

1 min read
All Ukrainian regions transferred to 'green' quarantine zone

As of June 9, all Ukrainian regions entered 'green' quarantine zone.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Health, the weakest quarantine restrictions are in effect in the "green" zone, including this level allows revising the approaches to anti-epidemic restrictions in terms of easing.

The "green" level is set simultaneously throughout Ukraine, if, in particular, the detection rate of cases of COVID-19 infection by PCR and by determination of the SARS-CoV-2 antigen is less than 5%.

In addition, the "green" level in the country is established if the incidence in at least 13 regions of Ukraine is less than 50% of the epidemiological threshold.

Tags: #quarantine #zone #green
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:07 09.06.2021
Health Ministry suggests extending, relaxing quarantine for whole summer

Health Ministry suggests extending, relaxing quarantine for whole summer

19:07 31.05.2021
Ukraine has positive trend in COVID-19 incidence, all regions in 'yellow' zone

Ukraine has positive trend in COVID-19 incidence, all regions in 'yellow' zone

09:21 31.05.2021
Ukraine to revise indicators of 'green zone' – Health Minister

Ukraine to revise indicators of 'green zone' – Health Minister

16:16 05.05.2021
'Yellow' level of epidemic danger applied in Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, 'orange' in Chernihiv regions from May 6

'Yellow' level of epidemic danger applied in Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, 'orange' in Chernihiv regions from May 6

13:39 30.04.2021
Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response cancels 'red' level of epidemic danger in Kyiv, Mykolaiv regions from May 1

Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response cancels 'red' level of epidemic danger in Kyiv, Mykolaiv regions from May 1

16:22 29.04.2021
Zelensky signs law on holding auctions to sell large privatization objects during quarantine

Zelensky signs law on holding auctions to sell large privatization objects during quarantine

14:07 28.04.2021
Govt won't tighten quarantine for May holidays, but will strengthen control over compliance with restrictions – Shmyhal

Govt won't tighten quarantine for May holidays, but will strengthen control over compliance with restrictions – Shmyhal

12:50 28.04.2021
Quarantine restrictions to be eased in Kyiv from May 1 – Klitschko

Quarantine restrictions to be eased in Kyiv from May 1 – Klitschko

09:54 28.04.2021
Interfax-Ukraine launches Green Deal special project

Interfax-Ukraine launches Green Deal special project

13:55 24.04.2021
Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response cancels 'red' level of epidemic dander in Odesa region from April 25, transfers it to 'yellow' zone

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response cancels 'red' level of epidemic dander in Odesa region from April 25, transfers it to 'yellow' zone

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia's withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty expected, it has been breaking it since 2008 – Ukrainian MFA's comment

Zelensky suggests creating 1,551 new parks - one in each merged territorial community

NABU responsible for bringing six ministers, their deputies, 11 heads of central executive bodies, 65 judges to criminal responsibility – Sytnyk

SBU conducting searches at Shariy party's founders

Venice Commission President urges to accelerate judiciary reforms in Ukraine

LATEST

G7 ambassadors call for legislative, constitutional changes for inevitability of decentralization reform in Ukraine

Zelensky, Trudeau agree on positions in probe into crash of PS752 flight

Man, who threw grenade near supermarket in Kharkiv, detained

Russia's withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty expected, it has been breaking it since 2008 – Ukrainian MFA's comment

Zelensky suggests creating 1,551 new parks - one in each merged territorial community

NABU responsible for bringing six ministers, their deputies, 11 heads of central executive bodies, 65 judges to criminal responsibility – Sytnyk

The Ministry of Health communicating with the Israeli developer of the vaccine against COVID-19 - The Embassy

SBU conducting searches at Shariy party's founders

Kyiv explains amended report on Zelensky-Biden call with wording clarification by U.S

Venice Commission does not support adopted amendments to bill on inaccurate declaration, law on judiciary, status of judges

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD