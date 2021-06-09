All Ukrainian regions transferred to 'green' quarantine zone

As of June 9, all Ukrainian regions entered 'green' quarantine zone.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Health, the weakest quarantine restrictions are in effect in the "green" zone, including this level allows revising the approaches to anti-epidemic restrictions in terms of easing.

The "green" level is set simultaneously throughout Ukraine, if, in particular, the detection rate of cases of COVID-19 infection by PCR and by determination of the SARS-CoV-2 antigen is less than 5%.

In addition, the "green" level in the country is established if the incidence in at least 13 regions of Ukraine is less than 50% of the epidemiological threshold.