Vaccination rates should be increased, most Ukrainians should be vaccinated by Independence Day – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the need to increase the rate of vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in the country so that by the Independence Day, which is celebrated on August 24, at least half of the citizens in-need were vaccinated, the presidential press service has said on Wednesday.

"By Independence Day, most Ukrainians who need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 should get the vaccine. Vaccination rate needs to be increased. In addition, there is a need to raise awareness among people about the importance of vaccination. After all, this is the only and most effective way to fight the pandemic," the President said during the conference call on combating the spread of COVID-19.

He also pointed out the need to strengthen communication with the regions on the situation with the COVID-19 incidence.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, at present there is a possibility to vaccinate 80,000-100,000 Ukrainians per day.

As Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said, "the healthcare system of Ukraine allows vaccinating 400,000-500,000 people per day if the vaccine is available."