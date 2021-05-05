Facts

14:12 05.05.2021

Vaccination rates should be increased, most Ukrainians should be vaccinated by Independence Day – Zelensky

1 min read
Vaccination rates should be increased, most Ukrainians should be vaccinated by Independence Day – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the need to increase the rate of vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in the country so that by the Independence Day, which is celebrated on August 24, at least half of the citizens in-need were vaccinated, the presidential press service has said on Wednesday.

"By Independence Day, most Ukrainians who need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 should get the vaccine. Vaccination rate needs to be increased. In addition, there is a need to raise awareness among people about the importance of vaccination. After all, this is the only and most effective way to fight the pandemic," the President said during the conference call on combating the spread of COVID-19.

He also pointed out the need to strengthen communication with the regions on the situation with the COVID-19 incidence.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, at present there is a possibility to vaccinate 80,000-100,000 Ukrainians per day.

As Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said, "the healthcare system of Ukraine allows vaccinating 400,000-500,000 people per day if the vaccine is available."

Tags: #rates #ukraine #vaccination
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:50 05.05.2021
Ukraine starts pumping gas into UGS

Ukraine starts pumping gas into UGS

09:25 05.05.2021
Ukraine records 2,576 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,728 recoveries – Stepanov

Ukraine records 2,576 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,728 recoveries – Stepanov

13:27 04.05.2021
Ukraine's accession to NATO to be discussed at Alliance summit in June - Duda

Ukraine's accession to NATO to be discussed at Alliance summit in June - Duda

12:26 04.05.2021
Ukraine records 2,472 new cases of COVID-19 infection per day, 7,815 people recover - Stepanov

Ukraine records 2,472 new cases of COVID-19 infection per day, 7,815 people recover - Stepanov

11:12 03.05.2021
Ukraine records 2,758 new COVID-19 cases per day, 5,550 recoveries

Ukraine records 2,758 new COVID-19 cases per day, 5,550 recoveries

11:57 30.04.2021
Ukraine and Canada discuss possible liberalization of scheduled air traffic

Ukraine and Canada discuss possible liberalization of scheduled air traffic

11:04 30.04.2021
Ukraine sees 10,072 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 20,192 recoveries over past day – Stepanov

Ukraine sees 10,072 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 20,192 recoveries over past day – Stepanov

19:04 28.04.2021
United States to act firmly in response to Russia's actions that harm them or their allies, partners – diplomat

United States to act firmly in response to Russia's actions that harm them or their allies, partners – diplomat

14:47 28.04.2021
Lithuanian investor SES Modus Grupe seeks EUR 11.5 mln damages in intl arbitration against Ukraine

Lithuanian investor SES Modus Grupe seeks EUR 11.5 mln damages in intl arbitration against Ukraine

14:07 28.04.2021
Govt won't tighten quarantine for May holidays, but will strengthen control over compliance with restrictions – Shmyhal

Govt won't tighten quarantine for May holidays, but will strengthen control over compliance with restrictions – Shmyhal

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

CEC denies registration to Virastyuk as Ukraine's MP

'Yellow' level of epidemic danger applied in Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, 'orange' in Chernihiv regions from May 6

'Red' level of epidemic danger canceled in Zhytomyr region - Nemchynov

Ukraine records 2,472 new cases of COVID-19 infection per day, 7,815 people recover - Stepanov

Nuland to visit Ukraine with Blinken - U.S. Department of State

LATEST

CEC denies registration to Virastyuk as Ukraine's MP

'Yellow' level of epidemic danger applied in Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, 'orange' in Chernihiv regions from May 6

Ukraine, Estonia ready to strengthen cooperation in cybersecurity sector – Danilov's meeting with ambassador

From May 5, trains throughout country run without restrictions - Ukrzaliznytsia

Zelensky calls on European partners for equality for future world

Duda to attend Crimean Platform summit in Aug - Zelensky

EU must show real support for Ukraine's European integration aspirations - Zelensky

'Red' level of epidemic danger canceled in Zhytomyr region - Nemchynov

Kyiv records 151 new cases of COVID-19 - Klitschko

Nuland to visit Ukraine with Blinken - U.S. Department of State

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD