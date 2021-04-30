Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response cancels 'red' level of epidemic danger in Kyiv, Mykolaiv regions from May 1

The State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response has canceled the "red" level of epidemiological danger in Kyiv and Mykolaiv regions from May 1.

"An extraordinary meeting of the State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response has been held today. The State Commission decided to cancel the 'red' level of the epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 in Kyiv and Mykoaiv regions from 24:00 on May 1, 2021. It also decided to apply restrictive anti-epidemic measures provided for the 'yellow' level of epidemic danger on the territory of Kyiv and Mykolaiv regions," wrote Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Oleh Nemchinov on the Telegram channel.