Facts

13:39 30.04.2021

Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response cancels 'red' level of epidemic danger in Kyiv, Mykolaiv regions from May 1

1 min read
Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response cancels 'red' level of epidemic danger in Kyiv, Mykolaiv regions from May 1

The State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response has canceled the "red" level of epidemiological danger in Kyiv and Mykolaiv regions from May 1.

"An extraordinary meeting of the State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response has been held today. The State Commission decided to cancel the 'red' level of the epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 in Kyiv and Mykoaiv regions from 24:00 on May 1, 2021. It also decided to apply restrictive anti-epidemic measures provided for the 'yellow' level of epidemic danger on the territory of Kyiv and Mykolaiv regions," wrote Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Oleh Nemchinov on the Telegram channel.

Tags: #zone
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:55 24.04.2021
Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response cancels 'red' level of epidemic dander in Odesa region from April 25, transfers it to 'yellow' zone

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response cancels 'red' level of epidemic dander in Odesa region from April 25, transfers it to 'yellow' zone

12:16 10.04.2021
Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response cancels 'red' level of epidemic danger in Zakarpattia region from April 11, it switches to 'yellow' zone

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response cancels 'red' level of epidemic danger in Zakarpattia region from April 11, it switches to 'yellow' zone

12:39 11.03.2021
Ukraine's territory to have ten functional zones – Regional Development Ministry

Ukraine's territory to have ten functional zones – Regional Development Ministry

11:50 03.03.2021
Indicators for identifying regions with significant spread of COVID-19 exceeded in 12 Ukrainian regions

Indicators for identifying regions with significant spread of COVID-19 exceeded in 12 Ukrainian regions

13:30 14.04.2016
Chornobyl Exclusion Zone Agency seeks to restructure Chornobyl NPP enterprise

Chornobyl Exclusion Zone Agency seeks to restructure Chornobyl NPP enterprise

18:28 13.04.2016
Chornobyl Exclusion Zone Agency proposes reforming Chornobyl zone

Chornobyl Exclusion Zone Agency proposes reforming Chornobyl zone

15:28 09.12.2014
Ukraine wishes to form free trade zones with Canada, Turkey, Israel, West Africa

Ukraine wishes to form free trade zones with Canada, Turkey, Israel, West Africa

15:43 08.10.2012
No need for hurried formation of free trade zone with EU, says Lavrov

No need for hurried formation of free trade zone with EU, says Lavrov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine bans entry from India from May 2 due to spread of COVID-19 – Liashko

Another 500,000 doses of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Kyiv on Friday – Stepanov

Kravchuk: text of 'Easter truce' could not be agreed upon in TCG on April 28 due to lack of understanding of subjects of its implementation

Number of countries confirm participation in 'Crimean Platform' summit at highest level – Dzhaparova

Rada appoints Energoatom Vice-President Haluschenko Minister of Energy

LATEST

Security, economy and energy issues to be discussed during Blinken's visit to Ukraine – Kuleba

Health Ministry to add 10 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine to National Vaccination Plan - Stepanov

Ambassador Korniychuk: We are working to promote the interests of Ukrainian small and medium-sized businesses in Israel

Ukraine and Canada discuss possible liberalization of scheduled air traffic

Ukraine sees 10,072 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 20,192 recoveries over past day – Stepanov

Ukraine bans entry from India from May 2 due to spread of COVID-19 – Liashko

Kyrgyz-Tajik border shootout leads to deaths of 13 Kyrgyz citizens - Health Ministry

Another 500,000 doses of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Kyiv on Friday – Stepanov

Ukrainian scientists say Indian strain of COVID-19 less dangerous than British

Stefanchuk: Ukraine counts on support of Baltic states in obtaining NATO MAP

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD