Quarantine restrictions to be eased in Kyiv from May 1 – Klitschko

From Saturday, May 1, Kyiv plans to weaken quarantine restrictions, said mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko during a briefing.

"This morning, the State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response of the city decided to weaken anti-epidemic measures in the capital. We hope that the State Commission will also decide to review the level of epidemic danger and withdraw the capital from the 'red' zone," the mayor's press service quoted him as saying.

Klitschko noted that from May 1, all ground public transport and the metro will restore passenger transportation in the usual mode.

"In compliance with previously defined anti-epidemic norms and rules. But I urge residents of the capital to use public transport only in case of emergency," the mayor of Kyiv said.

He noted that from May 1, the operation of trade establishments, shopping and entertainment centers, markets, fairs, catering establishments, gyms and fitness centers will be restored.

"However, the owners of these establishments must understand that they work only in compliance with all safety standards! It is in your interests, because if the situation worsens again, new restrictions cannot be avoided!" stressed Klitschko.

The mayor of the capital also said that Administrative Service Centers will resume their work, however, they will host visitors by appointment through electronic services.

"From next Wednesday, May 5, the city will restore the educational process in general education institutions, preschool and higher educational institutions. Also, the capital will restore the acceptance of documents for enrolling children in the first grade for the next academic year," the mayor of Kyiv said.