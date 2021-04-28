Facts

12:50 28.04.2021

Quarantine restrictions to be eased in Kyiv from May 1 – Klitschko

2 min read
Quarantine restrictions to be eased in Kyiv from May 1 – Klitschko

From Saturday, May 1, Kyiv plans to weaken quarantine restrictions, said mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko during a briefing.

"This morning, the State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response of the city decided to weaken anti-epidemic measures in the capital. We hope that the State Commission will also decide to review the level of epidemic danger and withdraw the capital from the 'red' zone," the mayor's press service quoted him as saying.

Klitschko noted that from May 1, all ground public transport and the metro will restore passenger transportation in the usual mode.

"In compliance with previously defined anti-epidemic norms and rules. But I urge residents of the capital to use public transport only in case of emergency," the mayor of Kyiv said.

He noted that from May 1, the operation of trade establishments, shopping and entertainment centers, markets, fairs, catering establishments, gyms and fitness centers will be restored.

"However, the owners of these establishments must understand that they work only in compliance with all safety standards! It is in your interests, because if the situation worsens again, new restrictions cannot be avoided!" stressed Klitschko.

The mayor of the capital also said that Administrative Service Centers will resume their work, however, they will host visitors by appointment through electronic services.

"From next Wednesday, May 5, the city will restore the educational process in general education institutions, preschool and higher educational institutions. Also, the capital will restore the acceptance of documents for enrolling children in the first grade for the next academic year," the mayor of Kyiv said.

Tags: #quarantine #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:07 28.04.2021
Govt won't tighten quarantine for May holidays, but will strengthen control over compliance with restrictions – Shmyhal

Govt won't tighten quarantine for May holidays, but will strengthen control over compliance with restrictions – Shmyhal

10:29 23.04.2021
Additional quarantine restrictions for Easter not planned yet - Stepanov

Additional quarantine restrictions for Easter not planned yet - Stepanov

10:06 23.04.2021
Kyiv has legal prerequisites for purchasing vaccine directly from manufacturer - Dpty Head of Kyiv City State Administration

Kyiv has legal prerequisites for purchasing vaccine directly from manufacturer - Dpty Head of Kyiv City State Administration

13:22 21.04.2021
Cabinet extends state of emergency until June 30 – Shmyhal

Cabinet extends state of emergency until June 30 – Shmyhal

15:32 17.04.2021
Some 1,112 new cases of COVID-19, some 51 people die in Kyiv per day

Some 1,112 new cases of COVID-19, some 51 people die in Kyiv per day

12:27 14.04.2021
Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response extends quarantine in Kyiv due to COVID-19 until April 30

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response extends quarantine in Kyiv due to COVID-19 until April 30

13:09 09.04.2021
Kyiv Council asks to allow using all Kyiv hospitals for patients infected with COVID-19 – Klitschko

Kyiv Council asks to allow using all Kyiv hospitals for patients infected with COVID-19 – Klitschko

18:09 08.04.2021
If situation with COVID-19 in Kyiv doesn't improve, lockdown may be extended until May 10 – Klitschko

If situation with COVID-19 in Kyiv doesn't improve, lockdown may be extended until May 10 – Klitschko

17:08 03.04.2021
Some 2,053 new patients with coronavirus, 50 people died in Kyiv in 24 hours – city mayor

Some 2,053 new patients with coronavirus, 50 people died in Kyiv in 24 hours – city mayor

13:14 02.04.2021
Some 81% of beds occupied in communal medical institutions of Kyiv - mayor

Some 81% of beds occupied in communal medical institutions of Kyiv - mayor

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

United States to act firmly in response to Russia's actions that harm them or their allies, partners – diplomat

EU must be ready to react if Russia crosses red lines in relation to Ukraine – Borrell

Govt won't tighten quarantine for May holidays, but will strengthen control over compliance with restrictions – Shmyhal

Ukrainian diplomats discuss Crimean Platform advocacy plan with Ukrainian World Congress

Rada adopts law on in absentia conviction

LATEST

United States to act firmly in response to Russia's actions that harm them or their allies, partners – diplomat

EU must be ready to react if Russia crosses red lines in relation to Ukraine – Borrell

Russian occupation forces in Donbas disable OSCE SMM CCTV cameras near Zhovtneva mine, set up mortar position there - Ukrainian side of JCCC

Dobrobut medical network starts expansion in regions – Concorde Capital founder

Russia-occupations forces in Donbas shelling settlements, infrastructure facilities adjacent to contact line - Ukrainian JCCC

Ukrainian diplomats discuss Crimean Platform advocacy plan with Ukrainian World Congress

Rada adopts law on in absentia conviction

Zelensky hopes to announce ceasefire regime in Donbas at TCG meeting on April 28 - presidential press service

Zelensky visits positions of Ukrainian military on administrative border with temporarily occupied Crimea

Lithuanian Seimas calls on Russia to stop aggression, provocations against Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD