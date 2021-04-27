Facts

16:30 27.04.2021

Zelensky seeking to accelerate end of war in Donbas by offering negotiations to Putin - adviser to head of President's Office

3 min read
Zelensky seeking to accelerate end of war in Donbas by offering negotiations to Putin - adviser to head of President's Office

Adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, notes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seeking to accelerate the end of the war in Donbas by inviting President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to hold appropriate negotiations.

"Volodymyr Zelensky believes that direct inter-presidential dialogue is an important and indispensable opportunity to speed up the time required for a decision since war is war. These are the tragedies of specific people. Based on this, the President of Ukraine invited the President of Russia to meet. In fact, the proposal was accepted. And what this fact is now being explained is the technical side," Podoliak told Interfax-Ukraine.

He added that "the real topics of negotiations will certainly be directly agreed upon in consultations between the Office of the President of Ukraine and the Administration of the President of Russia, although the issues of ending the conflict in Donbas are also actively discussed within the Normandy format and the Trilateral Contact Group.

"It's because one must always focus only on the final essence of the processes. Is it possible to stop a war without negotiations? Certainly not. Is it possible to resolve this or that conflict only through aggressive propaganda? Of course, not. Can negotiations be held to stop a specific war without the participation of the Russian parties? No, they can't," concluded the adviser to the head of the President's Office.

Earlier, Zelensky announced preparations for a meeting with the President of Russia and said that the relevant instructions had been given to head of his office Andriy Yermak. "It seems to me that everything is leading to the fact that this meeting will take place. I really suggested [to Putin] and everyone heard it - to meet in Donbas. The President of the Russian Federation confirmed his intention to meet. He proposed to do this in Moscow. I have already given the task to head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak so that he would contact the Administration of President Putin, so that they find mutual understanding, agree on terms and a place where we can meet," Zelensky said, answering a journalist's question on Monday.

"The main thing is in the essence of the conversation, and the place and time are the details," the President of Ukraine added.

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that such a dialogue can only relate to the problems of bilateral relations. "That is, this dialogue cannot be carried out on the basis of the goals of seeking a settlement in the south-east of Ukraine," he said.

Tags: #zelensky #presidents_office #putin
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:21 27.04.2021
Zelensky hopes to announce ceasefire regime in Donbas at TCG meeting on April 28 - presidential press service

Zelensky hopes to announce ceasefire regime in Donbas at TCG meeting on April 28 - presidential press service

18:00 27.04.2021
Zelensky visits positions of Ukrainian military on administrative border with temporarily occupied Crimea

Zelensky visits positions of Ukrainian military on administrative border with temporarily occupied Crimea

12:46 27.04.2021
Zelensky going to Poland on May 3, Duda to pay return visit to Ukraine on Independence Day – Warsaw's official

Zelensky going to Poland on May 3, Duda to pay return visit to Ukraine on Independence Day – Warsaw's official

11:56 27.04.2021
Macron urges Putin to cool tensions with Ukraine – media

Macron urges Putin to cool tensions with Ukraine – media

18:01 26.04.2021
Ukraine insists on restoring IAEA's access to Ukrainian nuclear facilities in ORDLO, Crimea – Zelensky

Ukraine insists on restoring IAEA's access to Ukrainian nuclear facilities in ORDLO, Crimea – Zelensky

16:27 26.04.2021
Zelensky urges heads of churches to observe safety measures due to COVID-19

Zelensky urges heads of churches to observe safety measures due to COVID-19

14:37 26.04.2021
Zelensky about possible meeting with Putin: I think this meeting will take place

Zelensky about possible meeting with Putin: I think this meeting will take place

14:15 26.04.2021
Zelensky: We are about to finish agreeing on establishing ceasefire regime in Donbas

Zelensky: We are about to finish agreeing on establishing ceasefire regime in Donbas

13:12 26.04.2021
Zelensky authorizes Abramovsky to sign letter on transfer of funds to Intl Cooperation Account for Chornobyl

Zelensky authorizes Abramovsky to sign letter on transfer of funds to Intl Cooperation Account for Chornobyl

12:42 26.04.2021
Zelensky calls for expansion of Normandy format by involving U.S., Canada, UK – FT

Zelensky calls for expansion of Normandy format by involving U.S., Canada, UK – FT

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky visits positions of Ukrainian military on administrative border with temporarily occupied Crimea

MP Honcharenko ruled out of order in PACE for three months

One KIA, three WIA due to demolition of military vehicle on unknown explosive device in Donbas – JFO HQ

Introduction to EU of Digital Certificate for travel amid COVID-19 pandemic not to affect functioning of visa-free travel

Ukraine declares employee of Russia's Consulate General in Odesa as undesirable person to stay in country – Ukraine's MFA

LATEST

Lithuanian Seimas calls on Russia to stop aggression, provocations against Ukraine

MP Honcharenko ruled out of order in PACE for three months

One KIA, three WIA due to demolition of military vehicle on unknown explosive device in Donbas – JFO HQ

Introduction to EU of Digital Certificate for travel amid COVID-19 pandemic not to affect functioning of visa-free travel

Ukraine declares employee of Russia's Consulate General in Odesa as undesirable person to stay in country – Ukraine's MFA

UNDP, Canada expand network of mobile administrative service centres in eastern Ukraine

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times over this day, no casualties – JFO HQ

U.S. Secretary of State's visit to Ukraine being prepared for May – CNN

Ukraine reports 7,915 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Armed Forces' soldier wounded by shrapnel as result of shelling in Donbas – task force

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD