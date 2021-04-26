Facts

18:22 26.04.2021

Turkey's support is strong signal for Ukraine – MP Umerov

Turkey's support for Ukraine is a strong signal, since this country is a NATO partner in the Black Sea region, MP of the Holos faction Rustem Umerov has said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"The issue of Ukraine's security, its territorial integrity and sovereignty is statist; therefore, support from Turkey is already a strong signal, since this state is a NATO partner in the Black Sea region. Therefore, for Russia it is quite a 'minus,' that is, they perceive it as a diplomatic victory of Ukraine," the parliamentarian said.

At the same time, he said that Ukraine should study "other steps and countermeasures that Russia will take."

Interfax-Ukraine
