Facts

12:42 26.04.2021

Zelensky calls for expansion of Normandy format by involving U.S., Canada, UK – FT

2 min read
Zelensky calls for expansion of Normandy format by involving U.S., Canada, UK – FT

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in favor of expanding the number of participants in the Normandy format to resolve the situation in Donbas (Ukraine, Germany, France and the Russian Federation) by attracting the United States, Canada and the UK, Ukrainian president said in an interview with the Financial Times.

The FT reported that Zelensky called for the expansion of the Normandy group, saying that not only the United States should reset the group, but that the UK and Canada should also participate.

Also, the Ukrainian leader called for a revision of the Minsk agreements in order to end the war in Donbas.

"Now I am participating in the process that had been developed before me. The Minsk process in this situation should be more flexible. It should serve the goals of today, not the past," Zelensky said in an interview.

"There are two options: we can change the Minsk format, adjust it. Or we can use some other format. Speed matters. The speed of this process matters, because we are losing people every day," added the President of Ukraine.

In addition, Zelensky welcomed the prospect of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden. "I am sure that they cannot leave the meeting without results, because if the summit takes place, there will be some result, even a small one," Zelensky said.

At the same time, the Ukrainian leader said that he wants to hold a bilateral meeting with Putin, noting that "we are not worried about the venue, but the content."

However, according to Zelensky, he would not agree with the proposal of the Russian leader to first hold negotiations with representatives of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO). "I am not going to talk to terrorists, and in my place it is simply impossible," the President of Ukraine stressed.

Tags: #zelensky #normandy_format
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:01 26.04.2021
Ukraine insists on restoring IAEA's access to Ukrainian nuclear facilities in ORDLO, Crimea – Zelensky

Ukraine insists on restoring IAEA's access to Ukrainian nuclear facilities in ORDLO, Crimea – Zelensky

16:27 26.04.2021
Zelensky urges heads of churches to observe safety measures due to COVID-19

Zelensky urges heads of churches to observe safety measures due to COVID-19

14:37 26.04.2021
Zelensky about possible meeting with Putin: I think this meeting will take place

Zelensky about possible meeting with Putin: I think this meeting will take place

14:15 26.04.2021
Zelensky: We are about to finish agreeing on establishing ceasefire regime in Donbas

Zelensky: We are about to finish agreeing on establishing ceasefire regime in Donbas

13:12 26.04.2021
Zelensky authorizes Abramovsky to sign letter on transfer of funds to Intl Cooperation Account for Chornobyl

Zelensky authorizes Abramovsky to sign letter on transfer of funds to Intl Cooperation Account for Chornobyl

13:26 23.04.2021
Zelensky can meet with Putin only in third country – Kravchuk

Zelensky can meet with Putin only in third country – Kravchuk

13:06 23.04.2021
Putin and Zelensky may discuss bilateral relations, Crimea issue doesn't exist - Peskov

Putin and Zelensky may discuss bilateral relations, Crimea issue doesn't exist - Peskov

18:41 22.04.2021
Ukraine always vigilant, yet welcomes any steps to decrease military presence, deescalate Donbas situation – Zelensky

Ukraine always vigilant, yet welcomes any steps to decrease military presence, deescalate Donbas situation – Zelensky

17:49 21.04.2021
Zelensky, Slovakia's PM discuss escalation on Ukraine's eastern borders, joint border control, Uzhgorod airport operation

Zelensky, Slovakia's PM discuss escalation on Ukraine's eastern borders, joint border control, Uzhgorod airport operation

10:01 21.04.2021
Zelensky signs law on conscription of reservists during special period

Zelensky signs law on conscription of reservists during special period

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine insists on restoring IAEA's access to Ukrainian nuclear facilities in ORDLO, Crimea – Zelensky

Zelensky about possible meeting with Putin: I think this meeting will take place

Zelensky: We are about to finish agreeing on establishing ceasefire regime in Donbas

Hladkovsky handed indictment in SAPO to hand case over to court – source

Ukraine records 5,062 new cases of COVID-19 infection in past day, with 6,910 recoveries – Stepanov

LATEST

Ukraine to expel Russian diplomat on principle of reciprocity – MFA

Arakhamia appeals to U.S. Congress with request for further military support to Ukraine

Turkey's support is strong signal for Ukraine – MP Umerov

State Emergency Service personnel evacuated from mine clearance site in Hnutove due to shelling, no casualties

SBU releases part of classified documents about Chornobyl disaster

'Hladkovsky case' transferred to court – NABU

Hladkovsky handed indictment in SAPO to hand case over to court – source

Kyiv, 10 regions placed in 'red' zone of epidemic danger – Health Ministry

Western diplomats express their support for Ukraine on occasion of Chornobyl disaster anniversary

Ukraine records 5,062 new cases of COVID-19 infection in past day, with 6,910 recoveries – Stepanov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD