Kyiv, five regions to get out of 'red zones' over next week – Liashko

Deputy Minister of Health, Chief Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Viktor Liashko has announced withdrawal next week from the "red zone" of the epidemiological danger for Kyiv and five regions.

"According to our forecasts, during the next week Lviv, Kyiv (any day), Kyiv, Zaporizhia, Odesa and Poltava regions will get out of the red level," Liashko wrote on his Facebook page on Friday evening.